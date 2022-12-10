The best blankets for wrapping up this winter

The best blankets for luxuriating in when the temperature drops – from enveloping cashmere throws to distinct designs from fashion’s finest. Whether hibernating at home or wrapping up against the elements, these good-enough-to-wear blankets will keep you warm all winter long.

Best blankets and throws

Connolly

Connolly Winter 2022 blanket collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Connolly)

Enveloping made-in-Scotland blankets have always been a part of British heritage brand Connolly’s collections. The latest additions – arriving for winter 2022 – are designed by Connolly knitwear designer Lorraine Acornley, and arrive in a range of luxurious textures, from sustainably sourced cashmere to the brand’s ‘CB’ emblazoned blanket in a super-soft lambswool blend. ‘We make these blankets at a very special mill on the west coast of Scotland with over 150 years of experience in luxury weaving,’ says Acornley. ‘Each blanket goes through around 30 processes from start to finish, from warping, weaving, milling and finishing and a plethora of other stages and processes in between. The soft Scottish water makes the handle of these blankets exquisite. [They are] the Connolly heirlooms of tomorrow.’ JM

Magniberg

Magniberg mohair ‘Lady Blanket’ (Image credit: Photography by Casper Sejersen, courtesy of Magniberg )

Cult Stockholm brand Magniberg has made the pursuit of luxury bed linen a legitimate sport. Now, co-founders Bengt Thornefors and Nina Norgren have introduced the ‘Lady Blanket’, a sumptuous mohair blanket in 13 variations of pink and blue, handwoven at a generations-old Finnish family-owned mill. So revered is this item, they onboarded photographer Casper Sejersen to create a 10-minute cinematic movie scored by August Rosenbaum to showcase it. TMS

The Elder Statesman x Flamingo Estate

The Elder Statesman x Flamingo Estate cashmere blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Flamingo Estate )

The verdant rolling hills of California’s Flamingo Estate, now under the stewardship of owner Richard Christiansen, produce an abundance of nutritious, flavoursome foodie delights year round. While Christiansen has been working to ‘put the culture back in agriculture’ and build a community to support local farmers, he’s also been casting his net of best-in-class collaborators. The latest is with Cali cashmere experts The Elder Statesman on a 100 per cent cashmere blanket – ‘a technicolour heirloom is crafted to last a lifetime’. ‘From the pine forests of Italy and the Highlands of Scotland, the Cowichan sweater-makers of the Pacific Northwest, and the bustling craft markets in the mountains of Guatemala, The Elder Statesman assembles true masters of craft from around the world,’ Christiansen says of his latest choice partnership. TMS

Marina Moscone Casa

Marina Moscone Casa (Image credit: Courtesy of Marina Moscone)

When New York-based designer Marina Moscone launched her homeware line Casa line this fall, she did so with all the sensibilities of her fashion line – exceptional Italian fabrics, flourishes of artisanal craftsmanship and discerning design which is made to last. Her made-in-Italy double-faced merino wool blankets are edged in contrasting blanket stitch and come in dual colours of ivory and pale GREY, or moss and midnight blue. ‘They are inspired by contemporary painter Suzan Frecon's striking arc-shaped work,’ says Moscone. Good enough to wear. TMS

A.P.C.

A.P.C. summer quilts by Jessica Ogden (Image credit: Courtesy of A.P.C.)

A.P.C.’s quilts, created by Jessica Ogden in collaboration with brand founder Jean Touitou, capture a feeling of ‘beauty in utility’ – a defining maxim of German artists Josef and Anni Albers, who inspired this collection (the name of each blanket pays ode to ‘the rich and singular universe’ of the pair). Their experimental, abstract work combined Bauhaus principles with a lifelong dedication to craft; as such, this collection – across both quilts and cushions – melds humble, homespun technique with bold geometric designs, proving a welcome addition to corners of the home requiring an injection of colour. JM

Begg x Co

Begg x Co ‘Arran Keppie’ natural cashmere throw (Image credit: beggxco.com)

Scottish knitwear label Begg x Co are masters of cashmere, showing off this prowess with a new series of blankets and throws for the home (though most would look equally luxurious wrapped around your person). Woven from sustainably-sourced fibres in the label’s historic Ayr mill, expect soft geometric designs and a feeling of texture throughout – whether honeycomb weaves or tumbled and washed finishes. JM

Attersee

Attersee blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Attersee)

Quality, simplicity and ease are the pillars on which Isabel Wilkinson Schor has built her new brand, Attersee. But don’t let the understated spirit lull you into thinking these pieces are easily imagined – every item is worked and reworked until it makes the cut to enter the collection. Case in point: the herringbone blanket. Woven from 100 per cent Alpaca wool and edged with tonal leather trim, this generously proportioned wrap – intended for the home or to be worn – is made by experts in Peru. Laura Hawkins

Saunders

Saunders’ hand-knitted blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Saunders)

Jonathan Saunders’ recent expansion into homeware with his new line Saunders includes several exquisitely crafted blankets. Hand-knitted in Los Angeles using hand-dyed and recycled yarns, a fitting consequence of the highly-worked blankets is that they are made in limited runs. Named after his closest friends, these artful pieces will look as striking hung on a wall as draped on a bench or worn. LH

Claire Duport

Claire Duport blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of APOC Store)

Available at APOC Store, Claire Duport’s blankets and wall hangings have an abstract élan. The illustrator and textile artist's colourful designs will make an eclectic addition to any area of the home. LH

Lauren Mangoogian

Lauren Manoogian ‘Tulu’ blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Lauren Manoogian)

Handmade in Tulu, the Brooklyn-based brand's tactile blanket is inspired by traditional Turkish carpets, complete with a worn-in feel caused by repeated wear. The fringes of the style – which are also seen across a Tulu jumper – are hand-cut, before undergoing an artisanal washing process. LH

JW Anderson

JW Anderson hand-knitted blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of JW Anderson)

Wishing for some wearable art? A series of woven and hand-knit limited-edition blankets, designed in collaboration between JW Anderson and Kenya-born British potter and artist Magdalene Anyango Namakhiya Odundo DBE and New York-born ceramicist and performance artist Shawanda Corbett, are available to pre-order through the British brand’s website. Bold and expressive, the pieces reproduce six different artistic works, bringing a sense of curatorial comfort to the home. LH

Loewe

Loewe striped blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

The stripe detail of this luxurious leather-trim Loewe blanket will stand out on any sofa. The style provides the ultimate comfort factor, constructed from wool, cashmere and silk blend and is sure to provide hours of hibernation. LH

Norlha

Norlha yak blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Norlha)

For those keen to curl up against the chill, we advocate investing in a blanket by Norlha. The luxury label is the Tibetan Plateau’s first yak atelier, where it crafts yak down or ‘khullu’ – impeccably soft, durable and warm – into clothing and homeware items. This blanket has been dyed a distinctive dandelion yellow, sure to bring a shot of colour into the home. LH

Byredo

Byredo ‘Alphabeta’ blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Byredo)

The simplest way for conquering the A-Z of interior design? Byredo's ‘Alphabeta’ blanket is crafted from the snuggliest wool and cashmere and lettered with the multi-hyphenate label's graphic stencil. A simple way to feel even more serene? A generous spritz of a Byredo room spray. LH

Puro Hotels

Puro Hotel graphic motif blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Puro Hotels)

Wish you were venturing to a remote hotel for the festive season? Luckily for us, Puro Hotels has the at-home enveloping answer. The Norway-born Warsaw-based hotelier has teamed up with Polish designer Maria Jeglińska-Adamczewska and fellow Norwegian Røros Tweed, on a range of graphic three-colour woollen blankets, in shades of raspberry and clementine. Wrap yourself up and start dreaming of room service. LH

Oyuna

Oyuna cashmere blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Oyuna)

As the nights draw in we’re desiring cosy swathes of cashmere even more. For those in favour of organic hues, we recommend cashmere specialist Oyuna’s blankets, throws and bedspreads, which will keep you warm all winter. LH

Tekla

Tekla blankets (Image credit: Courtesy of Tekla)

‘We’re creating pieces that are going to exist for a long time,’ says Tekla founder Charlie Hedin, of the homeware brand’s timeless bedding, towels and quilts. The latest blankets range – lensed here by photographer Laura Coulson – is available in a host of colourful checks and stripes. ‘We really sell feelings,’ Hedin adds. What a mood booster. LH

Erdem

Erdem flower-motif blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Erdem)

Iridescent rose motifs, Arts and Crafts florals, delicate Impressionistic blooms: the naturalistic prints in Erdem’s collections are an immediate mood booster. And now the brand’s fans can wrap themselves in its signature floral motif this winter, with the release of its first jacquard blanket. Crafted in Scotland, the cashmere and wool style is the first in Erdem’s evolving homeware range and features a tactile whip-stitch detail. It'll bring any interior into full bloom. LH

Acne Studios

Acne Studios check blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Acne Studios)

Make the most of the snuggly combination of soft alpaca, wool and mohair and invest in this check Acne Studios blanket in an uplifting orange and fuchsia check. LH

Christopher Kane

Christoper Kane ‘More Joy’ blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Christopher Kane)

Christopher Kane’s ‘More Joy’ merch line is an Instagram hit. For a hit of at-home happiness, snuggle up in this serotonin-boosting slogan style. LH

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli blanket collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli )

Cosy up in Brunello Cucinelli’s finest cashmere – the Italian brand’s throws are the ultimate in laid-back luxury. Staying in isn't without sophistication, and the delicate Monili detailing of this design adds a dash of sparkle to downtime. LH

Hermès

Hermès check blanket (Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

Set your sights on the Scottish Highlands, and virtually escape to its snow-topped peaks while snuggled in this Hermès tartan blanket.

