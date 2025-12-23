The rising style stars of 2026: Zane Li, fashion’s new minimalist
As part of the January 2026 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper*, we meet fashion’s next generation. First up, Zane Li, whose New York-based label LII is marrying minimalism with architectural construction and a vivid use of colour
Zane Li’s clothes are endlessly intriguing. Starting from a flat shape, the Chongqing-born FIT graduate constructs garments the way an architect might a blueprint, leading to silhouettes that sit on the body in curiously sculptural ways. Launching his brand LII just two years ago, he has already been tapped as fashion’s most interesting new minimalist, but don’t let the term fool you – his sharp silhouettes pulsate with life, colour and sensuality, their shapes shifting around the body and revealing skin in shrewdly placed slivers of negative space.
Influenced by film directors such as Michael Haneke and David Cronenberg, Li also designs from the impulses of everyday life. His breakout collection was sparked by a jumbled pile of clothes on a friend’s sofa, and he launched menswear last year with a collection that subverted its tropes. After two seasons showing by appointment in Paris, Li returned to New York for his first runway show, presented in a small pink-carpeted gallery in Tribeca.
The rising style stars of 2026: Zane Li, fashion’s new minimalist
While making the collection, he had been watching Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s film Memoria, which is soundtracked by a score of rhythmic drumming. In the studio, the jangle of keys in pockets and the crisp rustle of his cargo pants sharpened his ear to familiar fabrics, inspiring a collection that twisted wardrobe staples into sensory new forms. A strapless gown was spliced together from two rustling forest-green anoraks; organza shift dresses held trails of decorative detailing made from shirt sleeves; and brightly hued T-shirts were playfully cut with knicker-gusset hems.
The sharp, inventive collection feels like a culmination of his work to date. According to the designer, it emerged from embracing imperfections in the usually flat process. ‘Architectural shapes have always been a big inspiration,’ he says. ‘But during fittings, I realised a flap had swung the wrong way, or a string caught on the leg. At first, I tried to fix these accidents, and then I loved them and worked them into the collection. It was a good lesson in how clothes come to life.’
The day after the show, 20 stores called asking to buy the collection, but despite the response, Li says he still feels like a student. ‘Every time I go to the fabric market, I realise there’s so much I don’t know,’ he admits. His next display – a co-ed offering in Paris this January – is the result of absorbing everything he can, shaped by watching how people dress and move through Tokyo, Paris and New York. ‘This year is about working into our identity and making the brand efficient. Everything feels new.’
A version of this article appears in the January 2026 Next Generation Issue, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 6 November. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Orla Brennan is a London-based fashion and culture writer who previously worked at AnOther, alongside contributing to titles including Dazed, i-D and more. She has interviewed numerous leading industry figures, including Guido Palau, Kiko Kostadinov, Viviane Sassen, Craig Green and more.
-
The work of Salù Iwadi Studio reclaims African perspectives with a global outlook
Wallpaper* Future Icons: based between Lagos and Dakar, Toluwalase Rufai and Sandia Nassila of Salù Iwadi Studio are inspired by the improvisational nature of African contemporary design
-
Top 25 houses of 2025, picked by architecture director Ellie Stathaki
This was a great year in residential design; Wallpaper's resident architecture expert Ellie Stathaki brings together the homes that got us talking
-
Year in review: the shape of mobility to come in our list of the top 10 concept cars of 2025
Concept cars remain hugely popular ways to stoke interest in innovation and future forms. Here are our ten best conceptual visions from 2025