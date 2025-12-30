As 2025 comes to a close, we asked 12 fashion figures from the Wallpaper* community to look ahead to the new year and share with us their resolutions for the year ahead. Writing in from around the world, the answers are satisfyingly eclectic, from the resolutely personal – getting off the phone; purchasing new shoes; making coffee a ritual – to the universal. Like designer Craig Green: ‘I hope fashion continues to celebrate creative thinking,’ he says. ‘Progress only happens when there is freedom to experiment and create challenging work.’

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt are the designers behind London-based label Stefan Cooke. Burt also runs Jake’s, a weekly shop in east London.

Stefan Cooke (right) and Jake Burt (left) (Image credit: Stefan Cooke)

‘All the usual: to get off my phone, spend more time in nature, get out the studio more – it feels like I never really leave! I want to be travelling and working in different mediums other than fashion. I'm going to book woodworking and metalworking courses at the beginning of the year for the summer so I can't back out of them. Style wise I want to invest in better, smarter shoes, suit jackets and more formal wear. In 2026 I would like to be a sharper version of myself’ – Stefan Cooke

‘This year I’d really like to start dressing my age. I’m always in dirty T-shirts and stained trousers, and I get followed around shops by security guards. I think I should focus more on self-presentation – dressing to impress, so to speak. I’m going to shave more often and remember to get my hair cut. I’m also going to buy new underwear and try not to spill food and coffee on myself all the time. I’ll be careful to blow smoke away from myself so I don’t always smell like cigarettes and throw away socks with holes in them. I’ll wear shoes appropriate for the weather and iron my shirts. I’m going to empty my bag out regularly and clean my fucking earphones!’ – Jake Burt

Craig Green

Craig Green is a London-born fashion designer. His eponymous label was founded in 2012.

Craig Green (Image credit: Photography by Kalpesh Lathigra)

‘For 2026, I hope fashion continues to celebrate creative thinking. Progress only happens when there is freedom to experiment and create challenging work. Creativity is how everything moves forward, and protecting that feels more important now than ever.’

Torishéju Dumi

A Central Saint Martins Graduate, Torishéju Dumi runs her eponymous label, Torishéju, in London. She won the Savoir-Faire Prize at the 2025 LVMH Prize.

Torishéju Dumi (Image credit: Hannah Louise Waters)

‘In 2026, I’m seeking peace of mind and good health for myself and family and friends. And love in abundance! I want to take more time out just to reflect. As for what I’m looking forward to, it’s the films being released – I can’t wait to just to immerse myself in the worlds these directors create, especially Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey.’

Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria is a CFDA Award-winning designer. In 2025, he brought his eponymous label to Paris Fashion Week from New York.

Willy Chavarria (Image credit: Gustavo Garcia Villa)

‘In 2026, I hope to help guide a narrative in the fashion industry that leads us all into more thoughtfulness.’

Ryota Iwai

Ryota Iwai is the founder of Tokyo-based label Auralee. It celebrated a decade in business in 2024.

Ryota Iwai (Image credit: Auralee)

‘I don’t really set ambitious goals, either in my work or in my personal life. Rather than pushing myself too hard, I try to continue working at a pace that feels natural to me, while hoping to grow, even if only slightly, beyond where I am now in 2025.

‘Lately, I’ve often found myself thinking that it would be nice, someday, for the brand to have a store outside of Japan as well. If I could come across even a small opportunity or connection that might lead in that direction, I’d be happy.

‘When I’m working, I tend to become deeply absorbed without noticing, so next year I’d like to create a little more space for myself, and be more conscious about taking time to rest.’

Aaron Esh

Born in London, Aaron Esh founded his eponymous label after graduating Central Saint Martins. In 2025, he was appointed creative director of All Saints.

Aaron Esh (Image credit: Aaron Esh)

‘I recently bought a proper coffee machine on TikTok shop – a Ninja. My whole algorithm has now turned into wanky latte art, but the process has really changed my life. I think theres such benefit to routine, my mornings have become a time to not only make my posh coffee in my posh double-layer glasses, but sit with my dog and have a minute in silence before going in to the studio, something I’m going to continue in 2026.’

Talia Lipkin-Connor

Talia Lipkin-Connor is the designer behind Talia Byre, which is based in London. The brand held its first runway show at London Fashion Week in September.

Talia Lipkin-Connor (Image credit: Talia Byre)

‘Our studio resolution for 2026 is a return to minimalism. We’ve just completed a major clear out and sample sale, and it feels energising to enter the new year with a fresh slate. In our compact studio, everything is meticulously organised in white labelled boxes to keep the space calm. Most of all, we’re excited to open our showroom in the new year and welcome people into our world.’

Andy Moller

Andy Moller is the co-founder of Studio Boum, a production and design agency behind some of fashion’s most transporting runway shows and spectacles.

Andy Moller (Image credit: Andy Moller / Studio Boum)

‘In 2026, I want design to continue making space for people to come together. Fewer moments shaped for the camera, more environments shaped for presence. For me, design should be felt rather than noticed, running quietly through an experience rather than sitting on its surface. Whether through objects, interiors or events, I am drawn to work that connects people in ways that feel natural and considered.

‘My resolution for 2026 is to slow certain parts of the creative process. In a culture driven by speed and output, depth comes from taking time. Clarity and longevity emerge when work earns its place through care and intention, rather than demanding immediate attention.’

Cynthia Merhej

Cynthia Merhej is the founder of Beirut-based label Renaissance Renaissance. She is a third-generation designer, having grown up in her mother’s Beirut atelier.

Cynthia Merhej (Image credit: Michelle Aoun)

‘My resolution is to be a less perfect version of myself. 2025 showed us that we can't afford to do things the way we always have anymore, and denying this shift will backfire on us. So I'm excited for what 2026 and beyond has to offer. I feel like this is the year the world is finally catching up with what I've been saying forever. Bring on the chaos!’

Paolo Carzana

Fashion designer Paolo Carzana lives and works in London, where he founded his eponymous label.

Paolo Carzana (Image credit: Paolo Carzana)

‘In 2026, I want good food, [more] plants and to expand on my knowledge. I also want to visit Wales more and keep swimming. I also want to wear more of my own clothes.

‘I am obsessed with challenging what I do creatively and pushing to the extreme of an idea and its development – this will continue in 2026.’

Saskia Dijkstra

Saskia Dijkstra is the founder of Amsterdam-based knitwear label Extreme Cashmere. In 2025, the brand opened stores in Amsterdam in New York.

Saskia Dijkstra (Image credit: Extreme Cashmere)

‘We’ve just opened in New York, and in 2026 I’m really excited to use that incredible space for fun things – from activations and performances to movie screenings. I’m also really looking forward to keep sharing our cashmere care message worldwide, with the laundry service in our New York and Amsterdam stores, which has been working really well. I love the idea of showing customers that cashmere can be washed and cared for. Oh and also, in 2026, I want to travel more lightly – literally. Smaller suitcases, less excess, more intention.’