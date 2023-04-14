Saint Laurent to start film production company, working with Pedro Almodóvar and David Cronenberg
Envisioned by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent Productions will work with directors including David Cronenberg, Paolo Sorrentino and Pedro Almodóvar – with the last’s short film premiering this May at Cannes Film Festival
Through his dramatic runway presentations – with their equally dramatic backdrops, from the flashing lights of the Eiffel Tower to the deserts of Morocco – Anthony Vaccarello’s vision for Saint Laurent has been decidedly cinematic. Not to mention the numerous directors he has worked with during his tenure, from Wong Kar-wai to Gaspar Noé, and the Hollywood stars he has dressed (too many to count).
Today (14 April 2023), the house announces a new arm, Saint Laurent Productions, a registered subsidiary that will make it the first luxury brand to count ‘full-fledged film production’ among its activities. The project is led by Vaccarello himself, a reflection of what Saint Laurent says is the ‘cinematic breadth and nuances of his collections... [part of an] assured steering of the brand into the future’.
Saint Laurent Productions: the first film production company by a luxury house
‘I want to work with and provide a space for all the great film talents who have inspired me over the years,’ the French creative director said in a statement this morning.
Unsurprisingly, Saint Laurent Productions will begin with a blockbuster start, participating in the 76th Cannes Festival (16 – 27 May 2023) with a short film, Strange Way of Life, by legendary Spanish director (and former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge) Pedro Almodóvar, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal (the house is the feature’s associate producer). Almodóvar has said he does not want to spoil the plot, though the film is a Western that explores a friendship between Hawke and Pascal’s characters. Vaccarello has also designed costumes for the feature (all of the company’s upcoming films will feature clothing design by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent).
Other projects in the pipeline include new films by award-winning auteurs David Cronenberg and Paolo Sorrentino. ‘These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today,’ says Vaccarello.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
