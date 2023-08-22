Ralph Lauren launches The 888 House, a surreal digital store fusing fantasy and reality

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of Ralph Lauren’s return to the New York Fashion Week in September after a four-year hiatus, the American designer – who features in the Wallpaper* USA 300 – is already revealing some of the tricks he has up his sleeve. Designed to symbolise a new era, the house has introduced the ‘RL 888’ handbag collection that draws inspiration from the iconic architecture of New York City.

Featuring defined angles and a dramatic curvature, the new silhouette is the latest example of Ralph Lauren’s love of juxtaposition. The bag is refined yet modern, and Lauren describes ‘the unchanging beauty of the “RL 888”’ as a complement to ‘the independent spirit and personal style of the woman that writes her own story wherever she loves’, he says. ‘She is bold and romantic, modern yet timeless, like the bag she carries.’

Inside Ralph Lauren’s surreal new digital store

Available in crossbody, top-handle and mini-crossbody-chain iterations, each bag is made by artisans in Florence, Italy, to embody the label’s precise and exquisite handcraftsmanship. The ‘RL 888’ will be available in a variety of fabrications and box-calf leathers, with the bag‘s design comprising 36 pieces that are cut by hand, artfully assembled in a firm construction, and finished with a sculptural RL logo.

To celebrate the new arrival, Ralph Lauren is simultaneously unveiling The 888 House, a virtual concept store and ‘digital expression’, created using computer-generated imagery technology. Set within a virtual desert landscape evocative of Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California, The 888 House is a surrealistic fusion of fantasy and reality. Visitors are taken through different spaces, showcasing Ralph Lauren Collection icons, as well as the ‘RL 888’ handbag. Visitors can not only immerse themselves in this idealised and multi-faceted world – meticulously rendered to echo the label’s impeccable eye for craftsmanship – they can shop it too.

‘Creative innovation is at the heart of Ralph Lauren’s DNA and we’re on a journey to bring our brand to life in new ways to engage the next generation of luxury consumers, who are dreaming and living more and more in the digital space,’ says David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s chief branding and innovation officer. ‘Ralph Lauren was a pioneer in introducing the idea of experiential retail and creating cinematic store experiences that transcend shopping and was one of the first brands to bring luxury fashion to the internet over two decades ago. Today, we are once again pushing the boundaries and transforming the shopping experience by creating a whole new dream world.’

This digital foray heralds some of the label’s future enterprises to come, as it intends to continue exploring opportunities in Web3 and similarly innovative environments where the boundaries between the digital and the physical can blur.

Watch a preview of The 888 House below, and explore the digital store here.

