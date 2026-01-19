Raf Simons likened his and Miuccia Prada’s latest menswear collection to a kind of ‘archaeology’. ‘There is a lot here from the past,’ he said backstage. ‘If you take the layers away, you always find a kind of beauty. There’s the knowledge that you still want to celebrate and use, but you also want to innovate.’
The show took place in Fondazione Prada’s hangar-like Deposito space, which this season had been transformed by OMA into the ruins of an Italian palazzo. Though there was no dust or rubble; instead, it was as if the various floors had been neatly cut away to reveal a cross-section of the rooms inside (in typical Prada style, they were painted in pastel shades and were installed with wood-panelling and marble fireplaces, suspended at height around the room). Only the jagged remains of ceiling beams and floorboards were evidence of any destruction having happened before.
Prada A/W 2026 menswear: ‘What should remain from the past?’
Perhaps, then, this was a collection not of archaeology but of renovation: to make something that exists new, what do you keep, and what do you strip away? Or, as Simons elaborated: ‘We questioned what should remain, from the past – and what can you build, from what you learn?’ For the A/W 2026 collection, this meant a series of archetypal pieces skewed in proportion and intriguingly layered: the formal shirt (here, cuffs were blown up in size and emerged from the skinny sleeves of narrow overcoats), the double-breasted suit (like the outerwear, tailoring was ultra-narrow in construction), or the mackintosh jacket (raincoats came with vivid overlays across the shoulders and jaunty matching sou’wester hats).
‘It’s a moment of really big change,’ said Mrs Prada, noting the ‘uncomfortable’ political climate which backdrops the show. ‘Who knows the future? So [you have to think about] what you want to keep. What can you transform?’
‘Think about the businessman, or the politician’s, shirt in this moment,’ added Simons. ‘You can transform that in two steps, in three steps, in four steps – what if you made the stripes horizontal? What is you gave it a T-shirt neckline? What if you age it? It’s about transforming things that you respect and love. Maybe they have the wrong connotation at a certain moment of time, when we don’t want that American corporate, masculine power. But what if you make it young, make it in beautiful colours?’
Other elements were treated to appear as if already worn: shirt cuffs were gently stained and soiled, leather outerwear was creased and crumpled across its surface, while another fabric was peeled away in patches to reveal houndstooth beneath, like removing a layer of wallpaper. Prints had a similar feel: ‘they are collages of a lot of different things, Delft tiles, landscapes, broken finds from Egypt and Greece,’ said Simons. Meanwhile, smaller details – colourful laces on footwear, wallets stuffed into too-small back pockets, tie-fastening belts – suggested moments of personal expression and style.
But there were no easy answers here: Prada has long abandoned tidy thematics or easy explanations – across Miuccia Prada’s career, she has preferred the clothing to speak for itself (and, indeed, set those watching her runway shows the challenge of thinking for themselves). ‘I have always liked that from the very start, Miuccia’s work has been about challenging, questioning and investigating. That idea inspires, that reference to a tradition of Prada,’ said Simons.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘[The role of the designer] is to be uncomfortable,’ she added. ‘To be honest, to do my job seriously, to try and make the best possible. I stay intellectually honest by saying that we have to do our job the best we can, to bring creativity, understanding. This is our profession: going out and working, searching, respecting.’ And if it takes digging up the floorboards to find answers? Well, that’s just the Prada way.
Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
‘The Iconic Nordic House’ explores the art, craft and influence of the region’s best residences
A new book of Nordic homes brings together landmark 20th-century residential architecture with stunning contemporary works; flick through this new tome from Bradbury and Powers
-
Chef Ray Garcia brings Broken Spanish back to life on LA’s Westside
Closed during the pandemic, Broken Spanish lives again in spirit as Ray Garcia reopens the conversation with modern Mexican cooking and layered interiors
-
Inside a skyrise Mumbai apartment, where ancient Indian design principles adds a personal take on contemporary luxury
Designed by Dieter Vander Velpen, Three Sixty Degree West in Mumbai is an elegant interplay of scale, texture and movement, against the backdrop of an urban vista
-
Milan Fashion Week Men’s A/W 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team
From 16-19 January, the A/W 2026 edition of Milan Fashion Week Men’s takes over Italy’s style capital. Here, get your first look at the runway shows, presentations and parties, as seen by the Wallpaper* style editors on the ground
-
Everything the Wallpaper* style team is looking forward to at Men’s Fashion Month, from guest stars to swan songs
As Pitti Uomo begins in Florence – marking the first runway shows of the A/W 2026 season – the Wallpaper* editors reveal their most-anticipated menswear moments of the month ahead
-
Men’s Fashion Week A/W 2026 has almost arrived. Here’s what to expect
From this season’s roster of Pitti Uomo guest designers to Jonathan Anderson’s sophomore men’s collection at Dior – as well as Véronique Nichanian’s Hermès swansong – everything to look out for at Men’s Fashion Week A/W 2026
-
The Wallpaper* style team recall their personal style moments of 2025
In a landmark year for fashion, the Wallpaper* style editors found joy in the new – from Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut to a clean slate at Jil Sander
-
Debuts, dandies, Demi Moore: 25 fashion moments that defined 2025 in style
2025 was a watershed year in fashion. As selected by the Wallpaper* style team, here are the 25 moments that defined the zeitgeist
-
At its academy, Prada sets an agenda for the future: ‘Technology cannot replace the ability to work with your hands’
Wallpaper* takes a trip to the Prada Group Academy in Scandicci, Tuscany, where Prada CEO Andrea Guerra and CMO Lorenzo Bertelli outline the future of Italian craft on the institution’s 25th anniversary
-
Ten pyjama shirts good enough to wear out of the bedroom and onto the street
From Prada to Dolce & Gabbana, designers have embraced the louche elegance of the pyjama shirt this season. Here, the Wallpaper* style team select ten of the best
-
Faux fur and shearling dominated the A/W 2025 runways – these ten pieces capture the material’s ‘raw glamour’
Embrace the season’s twisted glamour with these arresting pieces in imitation fur and shearling, from Simone Rocha’s faux fur-covered Mary Janes to colourful-hued shearlings from Gucci, Alaïa and Jacquemus