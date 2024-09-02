First look: Palace and Vivienne Westwood unite on collection with a ‘uniquely London twist’

London-based streetwear label Palace is well-known for its thriving roster of collaborations, which tend to sway towards the unexpected and the offbeat (Crocs, Wedgwood and Harrods have all previously had the Palace treatment). Others, though, make perfect sense – like a just-revealed collaboration with Vivienne Westwood, which revels in the two brands’ shared spirit of independence and rebellion, rooted in their home city of London.

‘Palace is independent, Vivienne Westwood is independent, and we admire independence,’ says Lev Tanju, Palace’s co-founder, who worked with Vivienne Westwood creative director Andreas Kronthaler on the limited-edition collection. ‘Collaborating with Vivienne Westwood, it’s a massive thing for us: we love them, and we always have. To bring this collection to life was a dream come true and we wanted to shoot the collection in London, our shared home.’

First look: Palace Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood)

‘From the first day I went to Palace years ago, I liked what they are doing,’ adds Kronthaler. ‘Their designs are made with quality, they are accessible and democratic. It felt natural for us to join forces, it was a very playful exercise, and it was a pleasure working with the team and making new friends.’

The collection, which is titled ‘Palace Vivienne Westwood’ spans clothing, accessories and skateboards, and sees references to some of the late Vivienne Westwood’s most memorable designs and motifs: a 1992 ‘Salon’ print is here reproduced on a Gore-Tex hooded jacket, while plays on Westwood tartan feature throughout. Other pieces bring Palace’s irreverent spirit into the Westwood world, like an image of Tanju’s dog Stuart imprinted onto a classic Vivienne Westwood corset.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood)

‘This collection is a true reflection of our shared values and influences, bringing together two distinct perspectives united by a common ground of independent thought, all with a uniquely London twist,’ says Gareth Skewis, who co-founded Palace with Tanju. In this spirit, a new logo combines the signature Palace triangle with the Vivienne Westwood orb.

An accompanying series of images sees a further collaboration with Japanese street-style magazine FRUiTS and its founder Shoichi Aoki. In Aoki’s recognisable style – who grew to prominence documenting the subcultural style of Tokyo, particularly the Harajuku neighbourhood – the looks are shot on the streets of London on a typically eclectic cast. These include DJ Josh Café, model Issa Lish, activist Sibyl Buck and American musicians Semetary and Matt OX. The images will be published in a limited-edition zine distributed with each purchase.

Palace Vivienne Westwood will launch globally this Friday (6 September 2024), in Palace and Vivienne Westwood stores, as well as Dover Street Market’s London, LA and Tokyo outposts. We predict it won’t be around for long.

palaceskateboards.com

viviennewestwood.com