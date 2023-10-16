Palace teams up with Wedgwood to create tongue-in-cheek tea set
Palace Wedgwood is introduced today in a playful ‘Antiques Roadshow’-inspired film by Alasdair McLellan, starring ceramics expert Lars Tharp
‘Over time, people will want something like this to represent the 21st century,’ says the ceramics expert and ‘Antiques Roadshow’ stalwart Lars Tharp in a new film from British skatewear brand Palace. Released today, it celebrates the launch of its latest offbeat collaboration, a line of tongue-in-cheek table- and teaware created with historic china and porcelain producer Wedgwood.
The range, which is adorned with cartoon strawberries and a trippy dotted print drawn from archival Palace pieces, comprises a china teapot, cup, saucer and plate. Alongside, Palace has designed a special-edition skateboard in Wedgwood blue, a colour first developed during Josiah Wedgwood’s trials creating his neoclassical ‘Jasperware’ in the 1770s. Each piece is completed with a ‘Palace Wedgwood’ mark of authenticity, pointed out by Tharp in the film.
Antiques roadshow: introducing Palace Wedgwood tableware
The film itself is by fashion photographer and longtime Palace collaborator Alasdair McLellan and draws on vintage episodes of the BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’ for inspiration. First aired in 1979 and still a mainstay of British Sunday night television today, the film provides a playful riff on the format, seeing Tharp earnestly valuing the collection to Palace skater Danny Brady, who says he got the set from ‘his auntie in Blackpool‘.
‘There are some people who would look at this, who would be really interested in modern design and would say, well, I'll give you a million pounds for it,’ says a deadpan Tharp. ‘But they would be mad. It’s going to be a lot less.’
An accompanying campaign, also by McLellan, features fellow Palace skaters Savannah Stacey Keenan and Chewy Cannon. Palace Wedgwood will be available at Palace stores online and in-store, and exclusively in-store at Wedgwood, Harrods, from 20 October 2023.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*.
