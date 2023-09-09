New York Fashion Week S/S 2024: Helmut Lang to Ralph Lauren

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

New York Fashion Week has taken over the Big Apple in the sweltering summer heat and an equally hot line-up. Some of the season’s most anticipated presentations include Peter Do’s vision for Helmut Lang, the runway debut of minimalist master Fforme, a robust showing from rising star Diotima, and returns to the runway from Phillip Lim and Ralph Lauren. Anchored by recognisable hometown favourites like Proenza Schouler, Khaite, Willy Chavarria and Gabriela Hearst, the week promises to prove the prowess of American fashion with undoubtedly some surprises – and new discoveries – to come.

Here, in our ongoing round-up, the best of New York Fashion Week S/S 2024, as it happens.

The best of New York Fashion Week S/S 2024

Helmut Lang

Helmut Lang S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Peter Do)

‘When I got this job, I was thinking back to the first luxurious experience I had,‘ said Peter Do backstage after his debut as creative director of Helmut Lang yesterday afternoon, amid throngs of fans, family and friends (which included Ocean Vuong – poet, friend and collaborator, who wrote the script that scored the collection). ‘Growing up on a farm in Vietnam and going to Philadelphia with my mom owning a car… the luxury to be able to get in the car and have the freedom to go where you want was something that everyone was taking for granted, something that I felt was truly luxurious. I want Helmut Lang to be that vehicle of freedom for people, in the same way I discovered with cars,’ he says nostalgically of joyful teenage road trips.

Suit jackets were slashed as if driven over, while sourced vintage seat belts were turned into luminous trims. A crisp shirt was worn backwards, as if in reverse, printed with Vuong’s words. Do noted a desire to create a ‘system of dressing’ – ‘every season we evolve it. Not starting from scratch every season but building upon what came before.’ ‘With the new Helmut Lang, I really just want to dress New York,’ he continued. ‘And not just Manhattan – Queens, Brooklyn. I want to showcase the versatile, energetic, chaotic way that people live in New York City. I want to introduce the brand to a new generation of people.’ TMS

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren transformed a warehouse space in the Brooklyn Navy Yard into an evocative artist’s loft to showcase his S/S 2024 womenswear collection. Complete with wooden floorboards, empty gilded frames draped with canvas drop sheets and oversized chandeliers hanging overhead, the romantic and rustic backdrop set the scene for an equally bohemian collection filled with painterly florals, faded denim and an eclectic mix of bold and shimmering colours and textures.

Inspired by the freedom of personal style and the individuality, timeless elegance and vibrant sophistication of the modern woman, the collection was filled with luxurious flourishes. Daring pairings, such as a classic black double-breasted jacket matched with a gold foil halter-neck and sheer trousers embellished with sequins and feathers, and a hand-painted leather vest worn over wafts of madras-print chiffon crafted into a wrap dress, encapsulated the sophisticated eclecticism of the Ralph Lauren label. To close, a leather macramé gown, detailed with abstract woven patterns and tiers of gold fringe, worn by Natalia Vodianova, featured the handiwork of 15 specialized embroiderers, who spent more than 800 hours cutting, weaving, and knotting the leather fringe.

In the words of the legend himself, ‘My S/S 2024 women’s collection is about a new kind of romance – cool and sophisticated. It’s about the freedom of creating a personal style through the artistry of faded denim and painterly florals, the modern sophistication of iconic shapes in black and gold, or the eclectic mix of bold colours, shine and luxurious handcrafted details. These are the stories of the woman I design for whose individuality and artistic spirit are a canvas for her own self-expression.’ PRK

Collina Strada

Collina Strada S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Collina Strada)

Staged amid the lush vegetation on the rooftop of Brooklyn Grange, a rooftop farming and green roofing enterprise dedicated to fostering more liveable and climate-adapted cities, Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour fully embraced her romantic side this season with a collection filled with diaphanous silhouettes, corsetry and frills galore. This was not delivered without the Collina Strada trademark edge, though. Set to a soundtrack reverberating with the warning call ‘The Earth’s on fire; why are we here?’, models donned wide grins and the label’s signature punky mix of daring, highly detailed layers. Seemingly normal plaid trousers were interspersed with sheer lace inserts, a rose pink silk suit featured a dramatic tulle train and cropped, corseted tie-dye tees almost resembled armour with their structured shoulders and shape.

‘As we grin and bear the excruciating present, in which the world burns and reproductive, trans, and general human rights are under threat, we summon the strength of radical softness to defend ourselves,’ wrote Taymour in the show notes. ‘We delve deep within to reconnect to the universal feminine energy, reminding ourselves that there is daring in delicacy, power in the pretty, and grit in the girly. Femme is fab. We call her Mother Earth for a reason.’

The show also teed up the launch of Taymour’s inaugural book, ‘I Care a Lotta, I Wear Collina Strada’, which is published by Rizzoli and will be officially released in October. A celebration of the brand’s radically individual and sustainably-minded take on style, the tome is filled with brand imagery, runway footage, a closer look at core pieces and collaborations and has been overseen together with the brand’s art director Charlie Engman. PRK

Stay tuned for more from New York Fashion Week S/S 2024.