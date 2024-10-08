Moncler reveals plans for ‘City of Genius’ in Shanghai, alongside a star-studded line-up of collaborators
Moncler has announced the latest chapter of its Genius project, which will see collaborators from Nigo to A$AP Rocky unite in Shanghai to create a ‘City of Genius’ later this month
From a blockbuster exhibition in Milan Central Station to a high-altitude runway show in the alps, Moncler doesn't shy away from statement-making happenings – a tradition which will continue with an event in Shanghai later this month, featuring a star-studded roster of collaborators revealed by the brand this morning (8 October 2024).
Coinciding with Shanghai Fashion Week, it is the latest chapter of Moncler Genius, which sees the fashion label unite with various designers and creatives who each create a collection or project reinterpreting the Moncler brand in their own visual language (previously, it has featured collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Rick Owens and Adidas, to name a few). The latest collections will be revealed in Shanghai on 19 October via a series of immersive events.
Moncler unveils 'The City of Genius' in Shanghai
The bustling city of Shanghai has inspired Moncler to create its own ‘City of Genius’, a vast 30,000 square-metre space which so far largely remains under wraps. Moncler calls it a ‘creative hub’ whereby people can come together and enjoy art, design and entertainment, as well as the work of the Genius collaborators, and hope it will be a space for fostering creativity. The ‘City’ will be divided into different neighbourhoods.
The inspiration for ‘The City of Genius’ came from a 1960s study which found that 98 per cent of five-year-olds qualify as geniuses, but by the time they reach adulthood, that percentage decreases to 2 per cent. Moncler’s mission is to keep this genius alive. Helping to achieve this, the trailblazing roster of co-creators for 2024 includes Edward Enninful (OBE), Hiroshi Fujiwara, Donald Glover, LuLu Li, Nigo, Palm Angels, A$AP Rocky, and Willow Smith. The teaser campaign, titled ‘Born Genius’, reflects on this and imagines the Moncler Genius 2024 line-up as five-year-old muses of themselves.
Meanwhile a short movie called ‘The City of Genius’ directed by photographer, artist and filmmaker Wing Shya and featuring singer-songwriter and artist Leah Dou, dives into the core narrative of Moncler Genius, and explores its connection to Shanghai. To round-off the event, Rick Owens and Jil Sander will present their own collections at ‘The City of Genius’ on 19 October, an event which will also be livestreamed on WeChat, Douyin, RED, and Weibo.
Watch the preview film below.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Fuseproject has given form to Kind Humanoid, an AI-driven bipedal robot that wants to help
Human assistance robot Kind Humanoid steps out for the first time, shaped by Yves Béhar and Fuseproject and powered by AI, with a friendly face and mechanised limbs that can perform a variety of physical tasks
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Fashion or art? It doesn’t have to be one or the other’: 16Arlington’s Marco Capaldo on turning curator for new London show
A deeply felt musing on the idea of memory, 16Arlington creative director Marco Capaldo unites with Almine Rech for an exhibition at Frieze No.9 Cork Street which features artists from Andy Warhol and John Giorno to rising stars Rhea Dillon, George Rouy and Jesse Pollock
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Take a deep dive into Norway's art scene with the Lofoten International Art Festival
Kite tails, lingonberries and woven islands: the Lofoten International Art Festival unveils its 18th edition
By Louise Long Published