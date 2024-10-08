Moncler reveals plans for ‘City of Genius’ in Shanghai, alongside a star-studded line-up of collaborators

From a blockbuster exhibition in Milan Central Station to a high-altitude runway show in the alps, Moncler doesn't shy away from statement-making happenings – a tradition which will continue with an event in Shanghai later this month, featuring a star-studded roster of collaborators revealed by the brand this morning (8 October 2024).

Coinciding with Shanghai Fashion Week, it is the latest chapter of Moncler Genius, which sees the fashion label unite with various designers and creatives who each create a collection or project reinterpreting the Moncler brand in their own visual language (previously, it has featured collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Rick Owens and Adidas, to name a few). The latest collections will be revealed in Shanghai on 19 October via a series of immersive events.

Moncler unveils 'The City of Genius' in Shanghai

Moncler campaign stills from short movie 'The City of Genius’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Moncler)

The bustling city of Shanghai has inspired Moncler to create its own ‘City of Genius’, a vast 30,000 square-metre space which so far largely remains under wraps. Moncler calls it a ‘creative hub’ whereby people can come together and enjoy art, design and entertainment, as well as the work of the Genius collaborators, and hope it will be a space for fostering creativity. The ‘City’ will be divided into different neighbourhoods.

The inspiration for ‘The City of Genius’ came from a 1960s study which found that 98 per cent of five-year-olds qualify as geniuses, but by the time they reach adulthood, that percentage decreases to 2 per cent. Moncler’s mission is to keep this genius alive. Helping to achieve this, the trailblazing roster of co-creators for 2024 includes Edward Enninful (OBE), Hiroshi Fujiwara, Donald Glover, LuLu Li, Nigo, Palm Angels, A$AP Rocky, and Willow Smith. The teaser campaign, titled ‘Born Genius’, reflects on this and imagines the Moncler Genius 2024 line-up as five-year-old muses of themselves.

Moncler campaign stills from short movie 'The City of Genius’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Moncler)

Meanwhile a short movie called ‘The City of Genius’ directed by photographer, artist and filmmaker Wing Shya and featuring singer-songwriter and artist Leah Dou, dives into the core narrative of Moncler Genius, and explores its connection to Shanghai. To round-off the event, Rick Owens and Jil Sander will present their own collections at ‘The City of Genius’ on 19 October, an event which will also be livestreamed on WeChat, Douyin, RED, and Weibo.

Watch the preview film below.

Moncler The City Of Genius - YouTube Watch On