Timeless metal sunglasses for this summer and always

There’s something to be said for a classic. If the outré and the oversized have dominated recent optical offerings, fashion’s current pervading mood of discreet luxury and understated design extends to eyewear – best epitomised by an array of timeless metal-framed sunglasses featuring meticulous construction and subtle riffs on classic silhouettes, from aviator to rimless.

Metal-frame sunglasses for this summer and always

The former is perfected at Lindberg (opens in new tab) – the Danish eyewear brand known for its fastidiously crafted handmade frames – featuring a classic double-bridge design and gently squared lenses. Bottega Veneta also rework the shape, insetting the Italian house’s triangular motif into an angular metal frame (opens in new tab). A hexagonal-lens style from Celine (opens in new tab) is also stamped with the house logo on its elegant metal arms – here, the double-C ‘Triomphe’ monogram, a historic symbol reinvigorated by current creative director Hedi Slimane – while Akoni’s heavier golden frames (opens in new tab) draw inspiration from luxury wristwatches and classic writing instruments.

A sleek modernism defines Saint Laurent’s own take on the aviator (opens in new tab), featuring a singular curved lens with a shielding high-shine finish. At Cartier, the Parisian maison beings its expertise in jewellery and timepieces to a rimless style with featherweight metal arms (opens in new tab), its subtly V-shaped lenses appearing to delicately hover on air.

