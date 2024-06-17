Martine Rose on her disruptive Milan Fashion Week debut: ’you have to do what you believe in’
British designer Martine Rose speaks to Wallpaper* about shaking up Milan Fashion Week with her disruptive, subculture-infused menswear
Yesterday, Martine Rose presented her first collection on Milanese soil, hot on the heels of Prada and just a few hundred yards away in a former industrial space which here saw colourful flyers – like those distributed for raves and parties in the 1990s – scattered across the floor. While not her first time in Italy – the Jamaican-British designer took on Pitti Uomo in Florence in 2023 – it's a milestone and statement about the future of her London-based brand.
‘There was a very clear choice last time we went to Italy for us to pay homage to Italian culture,’ says an upbeat Rose a week-or-so prior to the show, video calling from her London studio. ‘I think this is actually pushing against it and finding beauty in the cracks between.’ Indeed, Rose has always operated on the margins, leaning away from convention and into the outcasts, be that in kink, clubland, or street culture, inspiration points at odds with the sartorial polish of Milan. The inspiration? Digging through her old shows, she was reminded of how she turned neutral spaces into something strange, or bizarre. This could be by plastering the floors with party flyers or simply adding domestic touches to otherwise commercial spaces.
Martine Rose on her Milan debut
‘In the current landscape, which is very saturated, very product-led, very commercial, is there still a way to find fashion dynamic, interesting and relevant?’ she asks. In her attempt to answer this, she made careful use of prosthetics and wigs, adorning each of her 15 street cast Londoners – plus the rest of the lineup, who are largely Milanese – with latex noses. Jibing on the fact that this is one of the first features people notice on another person, and also the first they change when it comes to aesthetic nips and tucks, Rose’s characters both familiar and obscured, a theme which has long run through her collections.
Where last season she put men in women’s undergarments, this time round, she took a less direct approach, placing guys in tailored pencil skirts. For her, it’s a curious, but 'quite chic’ proposal, questioning dressing ideals. The same holds for another decision she’s made this season, whereby protective motorcycle elbow pads become ladies’ bust cups. Rather than delving into gender theory, Rose is explicit in stating that this is her asking what clothing is and what it can be.
Does she worry it’s all going to be too much for the old-school world of Milan? No. ‘People are not stupid,’ she affirms. ‘Whilst you have to consider if it’s going to be relatable, at the same time, you just have to do what you believe in.’ It speaks to the way that Rose’s work has always and will always be a reaction to fashion’s status quo, rooted in the everyday characters she encounters in day-to-day life, tweaked for the runway. As she sees it, the very strictures that define menswear as a craft are the same reasons it’s so creatively rich. She can bend the rules or find the delicate friction between opposing things. ‘I trust that people will come with me, that people are curious enough,’ says Rose.
The show itself was unapologetically Martine. Nightlife nods? Check. Subcultural cues? Double-check. ‘When you’re young, you think that when you grow up your tastes are going to mature with you,’ she smiles. ‘This is the sort of irony.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Joe Bobowicz is a writer and creative who is a contributing writer at i-D, as well as publications including AnOther, the Independent, Dazed, Frieze and The Face. Previously, Bobowicz led the menswear content at Harrods, working with brands including Adidas, Nike, Gucci and Apple. He has guest lectured at Central Saint Martins on the BA Culture, Criticism & Curation course, at Westminster University on the MA Menswear and at London College of Communication on the BA Journalism.
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: a glimpse of what’s to come and a call for submissions
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 curator Carlo Ratti talks about the theme, 'Intelligens'; the first glimpses into what’s to come at the festival's launch next spring include an open call for submissions
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
An eclectic luxury island getaway awaits at SO/ Maldives
Ennismore’s SO/ brand gives the Maldives a boost of vibrancy with its new opening a short 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé
By Lauren Ho Published
-
'Kiosk: The Last Modernist Booths' book chronicles a little-known area of Eastern Bloc architecture
Zupagrafika brings Kiosk design, a forgotten slice of socialist architecture history, to life with this collection of modular, modernist booths
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Yohji Yamamoto: Letter to the Future’ celebrates the designer’s timeless, anti-trend approach
‘Yohji Yamamoto: Letter to the Future’ at Milan’s 10 Corso Como is a rare exhibition of the seminal Japanese designer’s work. Curator Alessio de’ Navasques gives Wallpaper* a tour
By Joe Bobowicz Published
-
Thom Browne shows how to make the perfect bed with theatrical performance at Milan Design Week 2024
American fashion designer Thom Browne makes his Milan Design Week debut with a new homeware collection created in collaboration with historic linen company Frette
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
First look at Moncler’s blockbuster new exhibition, which turns Milan Central Station into an immersive public gallery
Wallpaper* takes an exclusive look at Moncler’s new Jefferson Hack-curated exhibition, which features portraits of an eclectic cast of international creatives, including artist Daniel Arsham, musician Rina Sawayama and make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench
By Jack Moss Published
-
Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024: Giorgio Armani to Bottega Veneta
The very best of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2024, from Giorgio Armani’s celebration of renewal to the ’monumental everyday’ at Bottega Veneta
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Nick Waplington photographs architect Joseph Grima for Stone Island’s ‘research project’
Marking the latest Stone Island Ghost collection, Joseph Grima is photographed by Nick Waplington against the backdrop of Oscar Niemeyer’s 1970s-built Palazzo Mondadori in Milan
By Jack Moss Published
-
Year in review: top 10 fashion interviews of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jack Moss
From rare glimpses inside Chanel, Hermès and Jil Sander, to spending time at home with Margaret Howell, these are the stories behind the figures who have defined a year in style
By Jack Moss Published
-
Jonathan Anderson on his new store in Milan, an ode to the city’s design codes
For his second JW Anderson store – and first outside of London – Jonathan Anderson has set up shop in Milan with a space that pays homage to the city’s stylistic codes. Here, he tells Wallpaper* the story behind the opening
By Jack Moss Published
-
Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson on exalting and reimagining the Welsh stick chair at Milan Design Week
‘Loewe Chairs’ saw the designer look towards a longtime fascination – the humble Welsh stick chair, here reimagined in a raft of colourful and inventive new ways by world artisans
By Scarlett Conlon Published