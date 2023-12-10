Luxurious board games from fashion’s finest, made to gift or treasure
From a sleek Prada backgammon set to a handcrafted wooden chess board by Hermès, luxurious board games made to amuse even the most fastidious of style aficionados
What to get the person with everything? From a beautiful hand-crafted chest set from Hermès to a Bottega Veneta domino set – each tile painstakingly cast in Veneto ceramic – or a decidedly sleek saffiano leather backgammon set from Prada, these will impress even the most fastidious of style aficionados (after all, sometimes a gift’s purpose is to please desires, rather than needs).
In time for days of doing nothing and hibernating at home, we have picked a luxurious list of games and amusements from fashion’s finest, which make for gifts both generous and unique – or simply a precious addition to your own burgeoning games cabinet.
Luxurious board games from fashion’s finest
An elegant card set encased in Celine canvas
Encased in Celine’s signature ‘Triomphe’ monogram canvas, this card set from Celine is a beautiful travel companion with which to strike up a game wherever you are in the world (though would prove equally impressive when brandished after dinner at home). Inside the lambskin-lined case are two sets of cards, as well as a Celine-branded notebook and pencil for keeping score.
Enquire at celine.com
A Bottega Veneta domino set made from Veneto ceramics
A reflection of the Italian house’s longtime dedication to artisanal craft – one particularly celebrated by current creative director Matthieu Blazy – this domino set from Bottega Veneta features 28 ceramic tiles crafted in Veneto, all encased in a beautiful walnut-wood box. Part of a recently released home collection from the house, other games available include playing cards and backgammon, as well as a wheelalong intreccio leather donkey for children.
Available from bottegaveneta.com, £1,710
A hand-crafted travel chess set from Hermès
Keep your mind sharp – and your home chic – with this beautiful hand-crafted wooden chess set from Hermès, which also folds away for travel. One of the French house’s most popular amusements, the ‘Samarcande’ comes this year with a new deep red strap, the perfect complement to the mahogany and cassia board. Each of the chess pieces has a distinct, minimal design, as well Clou de Selle engraved stainless steel weights for satisfying hand-feel.
Available from hermes.com, £2,360
A sleek backgammon board from Prada
Prada aficionados will no doubt enjoy the Italian house’s sleek take on the classic backgammon set, which provides an impossibly chic centrepiece to your next game night. Constructed with the same meticulousness as Prada’s collections and accessories, the red, white and black board – complete with dice, shakers and playing pieces – is completely clad in the house’s signature saffiano leather (equally desirable are the house’s mahjong and poker sets).
Available from harrods.com, £4,800
A minimal porcelain and wood draughts set by Brunello Cucinelli
In the house’s signature tones of beige and cream, this elegantly crafted – but minimally embellished – draughts set doubles as both an amusement on long winter days and an adornment for coffee tables and sideboards. Made in Italy, the sleek porcelain surface is inset with contrasting wooden squares, while the pieces come with a sturdy steel ring (and can be packed away using the handy compartments on the back).
Available from matchesfashion.com, £2,657
A traditional solitaire set in signature Berluti leather
Part of Berluti’s luxurious passe-temps collection – which comprises cigar cutters, champagne buckets and watch cases, alongside puzzles and games – this moulded leather solitaire set is a contemporary riff of pasttime which is said to have originated in the court of Louis XIV. It includes 36 brass balls, one delicately engraved with the Berluti logo.
Available from berluti.com, £3,850.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
