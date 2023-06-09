Loro Piana’s ‘Bale Bag’ is inspired by the house’s rich cashmere heritage

In the 1970s, the Loro Piana family – who began trading wool from Trivero, Italy at the start of the 19th century – travelled to the wild highland plains of Mongolia and Inner Mongolia in search of the world’s finest cashmere, the fibre with which the house has become synonymous.

The new ‘Bale Bag’ from the house recalls these roots, its name a reference to the enormous bales of cashmere harvested by nomadic Mongolian shepherds and delivered to the company’s spinning mill in Roccapietra, Piedmont, where it is transformed into Loro Piana’s various fabrics – a process which continues today.

Past and present: Loro Piana’s Bale bag

‘Bale’ large calfskin bag in Whisper White, £3,070, by Loro Piana. Available from loropiana.com (Image credit: Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)

The bag itself – a seamless style with a sinuous, gently rounded silhouette – is designed to recall the shape of these bales, while the supple texture of the calfskin leather is an echo of the softness of the vast cashmere piles. Each bag takes a full to construct by a Loro Piana artisan; ‘it is the ultimate perfection at every step,’ say the Italian house.

Available in tumbled or fine-grain leather and an array of warm hues with tone-on-tone suede lining – navy, cerise, tan and marble grey among them – it epitomises the discreet elegance and ease of the house, a celebration of Loro Piana’s made-in-Italy savoir-faire, past and present.

The ‘Bale Bag’ is available from loropiana.com and mytheresa.com