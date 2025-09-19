London Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to London Fashion Week S/S 2026
London Fashion Week enters its latest chapter today under new British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir, a publishing veteran and former editor-in-chief of ES Magazine, who promises to bring new parity to the event (early schemes include waiving fees for designers to show on schedule, and more expansive funding for young designers). ‘Fashion is not just about shows and clothes, fashion gives us a preview of society’s next chapter,’ said Weir at a BFC event at the Serpentine earlier this year. ‘It’s time to write a new story together.’
While it might be too early to judge Weir’s efforts, a busy and eclectic schedule looks as if things are heading in the right direction: highlights include Burberry (Daniel Lee will show his latest collection in a London park on Monday evening), Fashion East (the Lulu Kennedy-led incubator will celebrate 25 years on Friday afternoon) and Chopova Lowena (the cult duo return to the runway after a year), while London stalwarts Erdem, Simone Rocha and Roksanda will all show across the weekend. Elsewhere, there is plenty of on-the-rise talent – a longtime London hallmark and testament to the city's fashion education institutions – from those gaining new momentum after a few years in business (Aaron Esh; Talia Byre; Jawara Alleyne) to those making their runway debut (we think recent Central Saint Martins graduate Oscar Ouyang is one to watch; he’s showing Thursday morning).
Rounding out the schedule is an equally busy roster of events: Jonathan Anderson will host a dinner to celebrate his newly refreshed eponymous label JW Anderson at The Ritz (and preview his renovated London store); Miu Miu will launch its new fragrance Miutine; and Margaret Howell will reveal a collaboration with heritage outerwear label Barbour. Meanwhile, Stefan Cooke – a perennial Wallpaper* favourite – will launch its S/S 2026 collection at Tender Books on Saturday evening.
Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring London Fashion Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.
Jonathan Anderson opens the doors to his renovated London store, marking a new chapter for the British brand
Earlier this summer, in Paris, Jonathan Anderson teased his new vision for JW Anderson – a convergence of fashion, objects and artworks which saw the Northern Irish designer embrace his curatorial eye. ‘[It’s] things that I either want to wear or want to live with,’ he told Wallpaper* at the preview, which unfolded in a simulacrum of a JW Anderson store in a Paris gallery, designed as it would appear after renovations later that year. This afternoon, London Fashion Week guests were treated to the real thing, as Anderson invited a first look at his newly redesigned store in London’s Soho neighbourhood. Part-lifestyle (pots of honey, teacups, lavender-filled cushions and the like), part-fashion (riffs on Anderson’s greatest hits, with greater focus on craft and making), the store design is an exercise in restraint, with neutral panelled walls inviting the products themselves to serve as the store’s decoration. His Milanese outpost has also been renovated, while a new store in London’s Pimlico – with a greater focus on the home and lifestyle elements – is set to follow. Jack Moss
Oscar Ouyang makes London Fashion Week debut
Kicking off London Fashion Week with a display in the Newgen space, Oscar Ouyang’s first runway show was inspired by messenger birds such as owls, doves and eagles. Setting the scene with origami paper birds – keepsakes for the audience – perched on benches and lost letters scattered across floors, the collection itself saw the Central Saint Martins knitwear MA graduate twist his grunge-coded wardrobe for warmer months. Some looks allowed skin to breathe, such as honeycomb open-weave knits and feather-light tailored cargo pants, while more experimental show pieces made use of the stage offered by a runway show, including hulking padded wool T-shirts and shorts crafted from chicken and turkey feathers discarded by the meat industry. A moment he had been anticipating since moving from Beijing to study in London aged 17, the event was an opportunity to make his mark, the designer told Wallpaper* in a preview earlier this week: ‘[The show is a] chance to really push my community's identity. I want it to be full of energy and be fresh, but with a little bit of naiveness. It's the feeling of having a curiosity towards the world: open-minded but confident.’ Orla Brennan
