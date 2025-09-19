London Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to London Fashion Week S/S 2026

London Fashion Week enters its latest chapter today under new British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir, a publishing veteran and former editor-in-chief of ES Magazine, who promises to bring new parity to the event (early schemes include waiving fees for designers to show on schedule, and more expansive funding for young designers). ‘Fashion is not just about shows and clothes, fashion gives us a preview of society’s next chapter,’ said Weir at a BFC event at the Serpentine earlier this year. ‘It’s time to write a new story together.’

While it might be too early to judge Weir’s efforts, a busy and eclectic schedule looks as if things are heading in the right direction: highlights include Burberry (Daniel Lee will show his latest collection in a London park on Monday evening), Fashion East (the Lulu Kennedy-led incubator will celebrate 25 years on Friday afternoon) and Chopova Lowena (the cult duo return to the runway after a year), while London stalwarts Erdem, Simone Rocha and Roksanda will all show across the weekend. Elsewhere, there is plenty of on-the-rise talent – a longtime London hallmark and testament to the city's fashion education institutions – from those gaining new momentum after a few years in business (Aaron Esh; Talia Byre; Jawara Alleyne) to those making their runway debut (we think recent Central Saint Martins graduate Oscar Ouyang is one to watch; he’s showing Thursday morning).

Rounding out the schedule is an equally busy roster of events: Jonathan Anderson will host a dinner to celebrate his newly refreshed eponymous label JW Anderson at The Ritz (and preview his renovated London store); Miu Miu will launch its new fragrance Miutine; and Margaret Howell will reveal a collaboration with heritage outerwear label Barbour. Meanwhile, Stefan Cooke – a perennial Wallpaper* favourite – will launch its S/S 2026 collection at Tender Books on Saturday evening.

Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring London Fashion Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.

