These gravity-defying Hermès sandals are made for ‘raving in the desert’

A feeling of elevation defines these gravity-defying sandals from Hermès, which first appeared in the French house’s S/S 2023 womenswear show in Paris. There, they bounced over a set evocative of a desert landscape – complete with a sand dune in its centre, which came alive with shimmering projections as the show went on – part of a wider collection Hermès’ head of womenswear Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski described as ‘a rave in the desert’.

‘Gaia’: Gravity-defying Hermès sandals

The sandals appeared as part of Hermès’ S/S 2023 show (Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

Defying the sandals’ seemingly vertiginous form, the as-ever fastidious construction of the Hermès atelier and astute eye of Pierre Hardy, who designs the house’s footwear, ensure that these are as much of a pleasure to wear as they are to behold. Case in point, the sculptural sole itself, which is formed from carbon both resistant and lightweight. The French designer says that he wants the wearer to feel like they are floating in space when the sandals are on their feet.

Arriving in a variety of hues that coordinate with the collection’s looks, they reflect the feeling of lightness and liberation at the heart of Vanhee-Cybulski’s S/S 2023 outing. Described by the house as a ‘return to a life in the heart of nature’ – design references include tents, mosquito nets and hammocks, reimagined in luxurious style – it is a collection made for getting outside, letting loose, and, as Vanhee-Cybulski noted post-show, dancing all night.

