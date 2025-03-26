This perfume bottle archive was nearly lost. Now, it offers a rare whiff of fragrance history

Fifty blueprints from a forgotten French crystal manufacturer will be for sale as part of the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair

perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy
(Image credit: Courtesy Cabinet Chaptal)
By
published
in News

Along with vertiginous hemlines, skyscrapers, and the Fox Trot, the 1920s brought on a golden age of perfume. Changing social mores, advances in chemistry, and savvy marketing gave rise to bold, hypnotic fragrances like Chanel No. 5, Guerlain Shalimar, Coty L'Aimant and Lanvin Arpège – all with luxurious bottles to match.

The Great Depression brought a halt to that champagne-fizz era and demand for fine French fragrances plummeted along with the stock market. Coty responded by slashing prices. Other companies simply shuttered.

perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy

(Image credit: Courtesy Cabinet Chaptal)

One such business was the Cristalleries de Nancy, a French crystal manufacturer that was one of the nation’s finest (its founder, Jules Alexis Bayet, cut his teeth at Baccarat). At its apex in the mid-1920s, Cristalleries de Nancy was not only producing glittering homewares, like vases and glasses, but jewel-like art deco perfume bottles for Guerlain and Saks Fifth Avenue. Bayet even tapped Nancy local Jean Prouvé to design the door of the company's headquarters.

50 perfume bottle-design blueprints emerge for sale

perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy

(Image credit: Courtesy Cabinet Chaptal)

In 1936, the glassworks dissolved, as did its creative legacy. But a remarkable discovery will inevitably have fragrance lovers and decorative art historians alike back on the scent of this historic crystal manufacturer. Paris-based book dealer Nicolas Malais heard through an intermediary that an archive of some 300 original drawings and blueprints from Cristalleries de Nancy had been located, among them, some 50 exquisite renderings of atomisers, cut-crystal perfume bottles and more.

‘I am always looking for archives linked to art nouveau and art deco,’ Malais explains. ‘Cristalleries de Nancy used to be as important as Baccarat in the beginning of the 20th century, and they were working everywhere, from Europe to the United States to South America.’

Highlights of the collection include drawings of a bottle criss-crossed by a jubilant, Jazz Age palm; a slender flacon topped by a zig-zag stopper; and cerulean blueprints showcasing designs for Saks Fifth Avenue.

perfume bottle archive

(Image credit: Courtesy Cabinet Chaptal)

perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy

(Image credit: Courtesy Cabinet Chaptal)

Malais reckons the documents were passed down through the decades by a family member affiliated with the glassworks. The images, therefore, mark a rare survivor of art deco decorative art history while offering an unprecedented glimpse into the art of 1920s perfume-making. ‘It’s very uncommon to find blueprints and drawings about perfume like this. It's the memory of the art deco period,’ he insists.

Malais and his gallery, Cabinet Chaptal, will be offering the perfume archive for sale as part of the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, to be held at the Park Avenue Armory from 3 to 6 April 2025. The portfolio will be priced at approximately $7,500 (€7,000).

perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy

(Image credit: Courtesy Cabinet Chaptal)

What kind of collector will be interested in such a find? ‘It could be different kinds of collectors,’ Malais reckons. ‘It could be a museum of decorative art. But it’s also possible that it will be sold to an artistic director, or someone who is working for a company and is looking for ideas from the past.’

No matter where these artefacts call home next, one thing is certain, says Malais: ‘If you are looking to be inspired by the past, this is a wonderful way to find it.’

nyantiquarianbookfair.com

TOPICS
Anna Fixsen
U.S. Editor

Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.

Latest in Fragrance
perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy
This perfume bottle archive was nearly lost. Now, it offers a rare whiff of fragrance history
Borntostandout perfume
What is the role of fragrance in contemporary culture, asks a new exhibition at 10 Corso Como
Perfumer H bottle in the process of creation and Michael Ruh and Lynn Harris in the studio
Perfumer H collaborates with Michael Ruh on a bottle that captures the ‘mesmerising qualities of molten glass’
Celine Zou Zou
Celine’s new fragrance Zouzou is inspired by 1960s heroines
Colourful installation at Acqua di Parma store in Milan for new fragrance Mandarino di Sicilia
Discover Acqua di Parma’s new Mandarino di Sicilia fragrance at Milan Design Week 2024
Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle perfume; portrait of Jonny Johansson and Frédéric Malle
Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle: a fragrance that evokes the softness of a scarf
Latest in News
perfume bottle archive Cristalleries de Nancy
This perfume bottle archive was nearly lost. Now, it offers a rare whiff of fragrance history
AMR-C01-R from Curv Racing Simulators
Curv teams up with a British sports car brand to create the ultimate luxury racing simulator
frida kahlo
A major Frida Kahlo exhibition is coming to the Tate Modern next year
vases PAD Paris
At PAD Paris, Omar Chakil’s new alabaster works for Galerie Gastou fuses Egyptian heritage and contemporary design
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
Aston Martin looks set to make a bigger splash with its new Vanquish Volante
Pierre Yovanovitch
Pierre Yovanovitch’s set and costumes bring a contemporary edge to Korea National Opera in Seoul
You might also like
View More ▸