The new Dyson ‘Airwrap i.d.’ will style your hair using an app

The Dyson Airwrap first hit shelves in 2018 and is now a stalwart of hairstyling. Renowned for its ability to smooth, wave, and curl hair of all cuts and textures with unprecedented ease, the Airwrap uses intelligent heat control and an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the ‘Coanda’ effect. (This attracts and wraps hair to the barrel or brush attachment a bit like a magnet, using a spinning vortex of air, if you didn't already know).

Earlier this year in February (2024), the British technology brand released its ‘ Supersonic r ’ hairdryer, which weighs less than a bottle of hairspray and integrates radio frequency (RFID) sensors to automatically adjust airflow and temperature. The dryer was first tried and tested in salons, and backstage at shows over the A/W24 season , and is now saving the aching arms of hairstylists around the world.

A look at the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. and Chitosan hair styling range

The Dyson ‘Airwrap i.d.’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Dyson)

It’s the Airwrap’s turn for an innovative makeover, however, as Dyson just announced it will release the 'Airwrap i.d.' later this month (August 2024). It might sound a little like a futuristic device from Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi fantasy The Fifth Element, recalling scenes where nails are painted or eyeshadow is applied at the touch of a button. But this is (well, almost) exactly how the Dyson ‘Airwrap i.d.’ works.

After downloading the ‘MyDyson’ app, which wirelessly connects to the tool using Bluetooth, users can set a programme with ‘i.d. curl’ – a set of personalised curling sequences devised by Dyson engineers to work in tandem with each attachment. One push of the tool’s ‘power button’ then carries out the pattern, chosen according to the desired look, automatically.

The Dyson ‘Airwrap i.d.’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Dyson)

‘The app guides users through each step, based on the user’s profile to make curling easier,’ says Low Chen Nyeow, Dyson Beauty’s associate design manager. ‘Adjustable temperature settings change the high and low heat temperatures for thermal comfort, based on their personal preference and maintenance notifications reminders guide them to clean their filter.’

There are three new attachments joining the Airwrap’s existing set of 13, too. The ‘Conical’ barrel is made for tighter and more defined curls at the root, while the ‘Wave+Curl’ diffuser, disperses airflow in two ways to enhance waves, curls and coils. Finally, the Blade concentrator creates sleek hair with high-precision airflow. ‘User feedback has shown that they appreciate convenience so for us, connectivity is about developing ways to help them get the very best out of Dyson machines. And i.d. curl delivers ease of use and a truly personalised journey and experience,’ says Chen Nyeow.

The Dyson ‘Chitosan’ post-style serum (Image credit: Courtesy of Dyson)

But wait, there’s more, as Dyson will also be dropping ‘Chitosan’, its first-ever line of hair styling products, at the same time as the 'Airwrap i.d.' Made with ‘Triodetic’ technology, the range takes its name from the cellular compound that gives the oyster mushroom its signature structure. The formulas of the debut products – four pre-styling creams with different conditioning levels and a hydrating post-style serum – build a network of ‘flexible bonds’ to preserve Dyson-created styles without overloading hair.

‘Whilst some other styling products use simple polymers that stick the strands of hair together like glue, Dyson’s formulas work Differently,’ says James Dyson. ‘When used in Dyson Chitosan formulas, the complex macromolecule helps create flexible bonds that support hair strand by strand, for two times the hold, with movement and shine.’

The Dyson 'Airwrap i.d.' and Dyson 'Chitosan' styling range will be available in-store and online from August 27 2024 in the United Kingdom.

dyson.co.uk.