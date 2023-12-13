Dolce & Gabbana continues its new chapter with a London space devoted to beauty

Dolce & Gabbana has been moving strategically of late. At the beginning of 2022, the Italian fashion house made a surprise announcement, revealing that the brand would be ending its licensing deal with Shiseido and taking its fragrance and beauty lines (founded in 1992 and 2009 respectively) in-house.

Back in 2016, the house tapped French designer Gwenaël Nicolas to completely revamp its brick-and-mortar boutiques across the globe. This included its Dolce & Gabbana store on Old Bond Street in London, expanding the space into a six-floor design marvel (with a Wallpaper* Design Award-winning staircase), a suitably lavish home for its ready-to-wear, accessories, fine jewellery, and watches.

Dolce & Gabbana’s beauty corner at the Old Bond Street flagship store in London (Image credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

Dolce & Gabbana unveils a new beauty corner in London

Fast forward to the end of 2023, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty continued this new chapter via the release of a fragrance in September. Named Devotion, and described by the brand as ‘luminous and gourmand’, the scent was conceived in Italy by nose Olivier Cresp, and contains transportive notes of orange blossom, candied citrus and vanilla.

The eau de parfum is now accompanied by a make-up line, comprised of a volumising mascara, illuminating face powder and nine liquid lipsticks in varying vibrant shades, with mousse-like textures. Held in gilt packaging, the lipsticks also contain extract from Sicilian avocados, which aids in lipid restoration whilst ensuring comfortable wear.

Dolce & Gabbana’s beauty corner in its Old Bond Street store displays the new Devotion makeup range (Image credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

Rounding off 2023, a new corner of the Old Bond Street retail location has been carved out, solely dedicated to this part of the Dolce & Gabbana world. Located on the ground floor of the store, which sees Nicolas’ veined marble floors reflected in mirrored units displaying the Devotion products and perfumes. The area is complete with an intimate make-up room, where testing sessions and personalised consultations can be held, (which will come in useful with the upcoming launches the house has in store for 2024 and beyond).

Dolce & Gabbana's new beauty corner is located in the flagship store on 6-8 Bond St, London W1S 4PH.

