’It has been a dream’: Lewis Hamilton has guest designed a winter collection for Dior Men

It is safe to say that Lewis Hamilton – the seven-time Formula One world champion, who recently won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone – is an athlete well-versed in putting together a newsworthy trackside look (and with it, spawned a panoply of imitators, across the sporting world, in his wake). His paddock looks have spanned the colourful, the experimental, and the elegant, embodying what Dior calls a ’boldness and singularity’ which has won Hamilton his latest prize: a gig as Dior Men ambassador, which also sees him guest design a lifestyle collection arriving this October.

Announced this morning (15 July 2024), the news is a natural progression for Hamilton, who has been closely linked with Dior Men since Kim Jones took the helm in 2018, sporting a slew of custom looks by the designer (he also attended the house’s show this past January). ’Working with Kim and the talented team at Dior has been a dream,’ said Hamilton this morning. ‘I was honoured when he asked me if I’s like to do this with him. Our values and ideas are aligned.’

Lewis Hamilton guest designs a collection for Dior Men

(Image credit: Photography by Kenny Germe)

The collection pays ode to what Dior calls a ’winter lifestyle’, centring not on Formula One – though racing codes remain a reference – but skiing and snowboarding, ’an alternative side to [Hamilton’s] sporting life’. As such, pieces span colourful technical ski jackets and puffers, slouchy salopette-style pants, and an array of knitwear, from cable-knit sweaters to Dior-emblazoned jumpers (there is even the requisite Dior snowboard, helmet and wraparound sunglasses). Elsewhere, nods to elegance come in collarless tweed blazers and matching trousers. Styled together, the accompanying lookbook captures Hamilton’s eclectic and free-spirited approach to dressing.

The pair note that it was important to celebrate world craft in the collection, whether pieces created in the Parisian atelier, Japanese skiwear, or – most importantly to Hamilton – artisanal traditions from Africa, the latter coming via woven pieces created by artisanal weavers in Burkina Fasso. ‘Focussing on conscious choices and pushing boundaries with each piece, while merging my roots in Africa – drawing from their fabrics and believing in natural materials, as well as vibrant colours and powerful energy – has been so inspiring,’ says Hamilton.

(Image credit: Photography by Kenny Germe)

‘We share a love of nature, a desire to celebrate Africa and an interest in the artisanal process and techniques that unite craftspeople in Africa with the savoir-fair of the Dior atelier,’ says Jones. 'Added to that, this collection also reflects Lewis’ sporting side, his virtuosity and our functionality.’

’I hope people everywhere feel good in these garments we designed so carefully,’ adds Hamilton of the collection, which will be available in boutiques and on dior.com from October 17, 2024.

dior.com

