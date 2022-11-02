Celine Haute Parfumerie launches scented papers
Celine Haute Parfumerie debuts new additions to its collection, including scented paper and travel spray cases
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Celine Haute Parfumerie has debuted the latest additions to its collection of perfumes and fragrant accessories this week with the launch of scented paper sheets and refillable travel sprays, in new shades of ivory and gold, and black and silver.
The items join the collection of scented Celine candles, debuted in 2021.
Celine Haute Parfumerie’s fragrant new additions
The sheets of scented paper are perfumed with Parade, a blend of bergamot, neroli, vetiver and oakmoss that creates a musky, powdery fragrance that is the brand’s bestseller.
Embossed with the classic Triomphe emblem, the papers are designed to be placed in your wardrobe or chest of drawers as an elegant way to lightly scent clothing and linen.
Although the scented paper sheets are designed as drawer liners, there is plenty of room to get creative with how you use them – perhaps as a perfumed card slipped into a gift, an elegant bookmark, or a clever addition to your suitcase, for example.
Further new additions to the Celine Haute Parfumerie range are two new colour choices for the brand’s refillable travel sprays – ivory and gold, and black and silver –which join the original plain gold and silver editions.
The travel spray cases can be filled with one of 11 travel-sized versions of the brand’s signature fragrances (Rimbaud and Eau de Californie are our particular favourites).
Keep a spray in your handbag to reapply your favourite fragrance throughout the day; or regularly switch the different perfume options out to match your mood or the day’s events.
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Roman and Williams marks 20th anniversary with trio of new furniture collections
Roman and Williams adds to its RW Guild collections with new furniture, objects and lighting designs
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Relaunched Chanel Première watch draws on classic design codes
Arnaud Chastaingt rethinks traditional references in this year’s updated Chanel Première
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Elemental House is an architectural grand prize in Mexican charity raffle
Elemental House in Mexico, designed by Elemental-Alejandro Aravena, is to be offered as first prize in a raffle organised by charity Sorteos Tec
By Ellie Stathaki • Published