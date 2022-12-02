The finest fashion pet wear and accessories, from Gucci to Prada

The Wallpaper* edit of fashion pet wear and accessories from the industry’s most recognised names – Prada, Gucci and Celine among them – made to indulge your canine or feline companion, whatever the occasion. Bejewelled treat bags, grooming products with ‘unique olfactory signatures’, feeding bowls replete with metal cloches – this luxurious list will ensure your pet is as well dressed and accessorised as you are (or, in some cases, entirely matching).

Best of fashion pet wear and accessories

Celine

Celine ‘Portrait of a Dog’ by Hedi Slimane (Image credit: Photography by Hedi Slimane, courtesy of Celine)

An homage to creative director Hedi Slimane’s own beloved canine companion, Elvis, Celine launched a dog and saddlery collection earlier this year (it was revealed in a Slimane-shot campaign titled ‘Portrait of a Celine Dog’). True to the French designer’s unerring vision of luxury, the various accessories display the house’s master of leatherwork and craft – from studded dog leashes and collars to monogrammed feeding bowls (there is even a Triomphe monogram rubber toy, a truly luxurious take on the ‘chew toy’). Those with a preference for cats needn’t feel left out, though, new versions of Celine’s ‘Voyage’ carryall come printed with either ‘Cat’ or ‘Dog’ in Celine’s signature sans-serif typography.

Gucci

Gucci ‘Pet Collection’ (Image credit: Photography by Max Siedentopf, courtesy of Gucci)

In June 2022, Gucci revealed its inaugural pet collection – an extension of the house’s lifestyle line, launched in 2021. Drawing inspiration from Gucci Lifestyle’s ‘narrative of surprise and delight’, which is meant to evoke opening a ‘cabinet of curiosities’, the various objects for cats and dogs reflect the house’s romantic motifs and codes – from a Gucci canvas monogram feeding bowl (replete with strawberry-handle metal cloche) to an array of colourful apparel reflective of items in Gucci’s collections. Collars, harnesses and carriers are available alongside (in classic leather or bold monogram-inspired prints), as well as pet beds, reminiscent of vintage claw-foot sofas.

Prada

Prada nylon pet leash (Image credit: Courtesy of Parada)

Since taking over her family’s eponymous leather goods house in the late 1970s, nylon has been central to Miuccia Prada’s reinvention of Prada – ‘the best-known symbol of her subversive approach to refinement’, says the house. The fabric is utilised across an ever-expanding – and increasingly ubiquitous – collection of pet accessories, from padded collars and carry cases to leashes with nylon compartments for treats or bags. Leather accessories sit alongside, while a series of bejewelled, crystal-studded pieces are a playful proposition for pet occasion wear.

Hermès

Hermès canine collection (Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

Hermès brings its historic association with leatherwork to its ‘canine collection’, which draws inspiration from equestrian wear – a nod to the house’s roots in saddlery. As such, bridle leather and saddle-stitch motifs feature across the various leads, collars and harnesses, while a vivid use of colour provides a link to the house’s mens- and womenswear collections. Alongside, carry bags, frisbees, and wooden dog beds, as well as dog grooming products – including shampoo and conditioner with a ‘unique olfactory signature’ created by perfumer Christine Nagel.

Acne Studios

Acne Studios pet leash (Image credit: Courtesy of Acne Studios)

Acne Studios brings its irreverent ‘Face’ motif – an emoji-style symbol with a deadpan expression – to a new dog leash, one of the Swedish brand’s first forays into pet accessories (dogs, however, have featured previously in Acne Studios’ collections and campaigns, including for A/W 2020, when staff members were photographed alongside their dogs). Featuring a sleek patent black strap and available in both small or large sizes, the leash is finished with a metal Face motif logo plaque. It is by no means exclusively for dogs – on the brand’s website, the smaller size is modelled by a black and white cat.

Fendi

Fendi dog collar (Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi)

Fendi’s double-F monogram is one of fashion’s most recognisable symbols; a pet collection from the Italian house, first launched in April 2021, sees it adorn a series of luxurious carry bags, leashes and collars in classic shades of tobacco and brown (the logo also appears on as a charm-like nameplate across the collection). A water-repellent nylon dog coat – also in the double-F monogram – is a necessary accessory for drizzly winter days, while a ‘dog necklace’ offers a glamorous riff on the classic collar, complete with gobstopper white crystals.

