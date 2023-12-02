Alaïa teams up with Rare Books Paris to curate a stylish library
Alaïa partners with Rare Books Paris to celebrate some of fashion and art’s most collectable tomes, curated by Peter Mulier and displayed in Alaïa’s Paris and London boutiques
There is always an air of romanticism to perusing the shelves of a bookstore, a sentiment that Alaïa has delved into with its latest partnership with Rare Books Paris.
From 27 November 2023 to 4 January 2024, the French fashion house has invited the bookstore into its Paris Marignan and London New Bond Street boutiques to display a beautifully curated selection of books. Housed in a private residence on the left bank of Paris, Rare Books – as its name suggests – sells limited-edition, out-of-print tomes. The collection includes some of fashion and art’s most collectable tomes, perfect for those who seek a unique volume to adorn their coffee table.
Alaïa partners with Rare Books to curate stylish library
The selection has been carefully curated by Alaïa’s creative director Pieter Mulier, who continues to hone his refreshed vision for the house, which nonetheless pays ode to its founder Azzedine Alaïa. Mulier has remained an avid student of the Alaïa archive, previously telling Wallpaper* that he spent ‘countless days and nights’ learning about the fashion house’s intricate design codes, to reimagine them for the present day, noting a particular fondness for the years 1983-1996, ‘when the clothes invented by Azzedine were revolutionary works of art’.
‘I want to create clothes that carry this idea of a modern beauty, always in movement,’ he continued.
Staying true to his word, a beautiful Alaïa bookmark made from pure leather will be available in both boutiques, a unique interpretation of a classic item and the perfect modern heirloom for the dedicated book lover. The selection is also displayed in special dotted dust covers created by Mulier.
The Belgian designer was inspired by his own love of books when curating the selection. ‘One of the objects I own and cherish the most is a book on Le Corbusier that used to belong to my grandfather,’ he says. ‘Books lead to beauty. They are our best allies and our most precious legacy.’
The collaboration is available from 27 November 2023 to 4 January 2024 at Alaïa's Paris Marignan and London New Bond Street boutiques
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
