Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In partnership with Akris

The new Akris ‘Anna Hobo’ bag is the Swiss fashion house’s sophisticated take on a laidback classic.

Established in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Akris – now led by the third generation of the founding family – creates clothing and accessories for women with purpose, epitomising an effortless modernity. The distinctive Akris aesthetic – intelligent, discreet, considered, and both contemporary and timeless in style – is defined by creative director Albert Kriemler’s new interpretation of the classic hobo bag.

Akris rethinks the hobo bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Akris)

Redefining the hobo’s slouchy, crescent shape with subtle but practical details and fine materials, the sleek ‘Anna Hobo’ features an invisible magnetic closure and an adjustable strap for multiple carrying lengths and wearable options. Threaded through its trapezoidal ring, the bag’s shoulder strap draws up the super-supple leather into an architectural, A-line silhouette.

A distinctive element of the house’s vernacular, derived from the Akris initial and inspired by Tatiana Bilbao’s trapezoidal pavilion seen by Kriemler at the Jinhua Architecture Park in China, the signature trapezoid shape in hardware details gives a subtle shine and confirms its addition to the Akris family of handbags.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Akris)

At Akris, fabric is always a priority, exceptional materials being used to create the house’s signature bags, the ‘Ai’, ‘Alexa’, and ‘Anouk’. Crafted using the softest Italian alce calf leather, the ‘Anna Hobo’ is available in two sizes and three rich shades: Black, Cuoio and Olive,. It looks elegant and works perfectly. ‘Functionality,’ says Kriemler, ‘is beautiful.’

Watch the film below.

akris.com