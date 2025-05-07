Late last year, Lev Tanju – one half of cult British skatewear brand Palace, with co-founder Gareth Skewis – talked to Wallpaper* about his unabashed love of fashion. His vast archive of clothing, accessories and ephemera is the result of years of collecting; of indulging fleeting obsessions which often require travels around the world to find the very best of something. When we talked, he was off a flight from Japan, having purchased an extra suitcase for the spoils of the trip; other recent fixations included slippers from historic French shirtmaker Charvet, vintage Chrome Hearts, and golf-wear.

‘I think as long as I follow what I like, then I’m never really worried, because that’s the way I’ve always worked, following my intuition,’ he said of his working process. ‘If you don’t like it, fair enough – I’m not going to change. Then whatever happens, I know I’ve stayed true to the things I love.’

Palace and Cutler and Gross collaborate on sunglasses collection

(Image credit: Lev Tanju)

It is part of the reason that Palace’s ongoing slew of collaborations – spanning everyone from Crocs to Wedgwood, Vivienne Westwood to Stella Artois – retain a feeling of authenticity, each personally chosen by Tanju and Skewis, and often the result of their current infatuations and desires. The latest is with British eyewear brand Cutler and Gross, a prolific collaborator in its own right, having previously united with Paul Smith, The Great Frog and Globe-Trotter, among others.

Arriving this Friday (9 May 2025), the collaboration comprises three styles, combining Cutler and Gross’ hand-crafted frames with Palace-designed embossed metal branding – from antiquity-inspired golden coins and a serif ‘Palace’ motif to a hand-drawn version of the brand’s Triferg logo (a reference to its designer, the legendary British illustrator Fergus Purcell). Other hardware includes a new ‘Wing’ motif, a play on Cutler and Gross’ ‘Oyster’ pin.

The three styles include the ‘Mercury’ (a square-shaped frame), the ‘Victory’ (a rounded style with flattened top), and the ‘Jupiter’, which Palace and Cutler and Gross describe as the collection’s ‘hero’. A gently curved ‘wrap’ shape – achieved by artisans using a complex six-base construction – the ‘Jupiter’ features the collection’s most dramatic flourish: the Triferg rendered in 18-carat gold.

Palace Cutler and Gross is available from 9 May 2025 at Palace stores and selected Dover Street Market locations, as well as palaceskateboards.com . A further drop will arrive at Cutler and Gross on 16 May 2025.

palaceskateboards.com

cutlerandgross.com