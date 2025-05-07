Palace’s collaboration with Cutler and Gross will be this summer’s most sought-after sunglasses
Palace and Cutler and Gross make an early play for the sunglasses of the summer with their new collaboration, which comprises three retro-inflected styles (and a touch of 18-carat gold)
Late last year, Lev Tanju – one half of cult British skatewear brand Palace, with co-founder Gareth Skewis – talked to Wallpaper* about his unabashed love of fashion. His vast archive of clothing, accessories and ephemera is the result of years of collecting; of indulging fleeting obsessions which often require travels around the world to find the very best of something. When we talked, he was off a flight from Japan, having purchased an extra suitcase for the spoils of the trip; other recent fixations included slippers from historic French shirtmaker Charvet, vintage Chrome Hearts, and golf-wear.
‘I think as long as I follow what I like, then I’m never really worried, because that’s the way I’ve always worked, following my intuition,’ he said of his working process. ‘If you don’t like it, fair enough – I’m not going to change. Then whatever happens, I know I’ve stayed true to the things I love.’
Palace and Cutler and Gross collaborate on sunglasses collection
It is part of the reason that Palace’s ongoing slew of collaborations – spanning everyone from Crocs to Wedgwood, Vivienne Westwood to Stella Artois – retain a feeling of authenticity, each personally chosen by Tanju and Skewis, and often the result of their current infatuations and desires. The latest is with British eyewear brand Cutler and Gross, a prolific collaborator in its own right, having previously united with Paul Smith, The Great Frog and Globe-Trotter, among others.
Arriving this Friday (9 May 2025), the collaboration comprises three styles, combining Cutler and Gross’ hand-crafted frames with Palace-designed embossed metal branding – from antiquity-inspired golden coins and a serif ‘Palace’ motif to a hand-drawn version of the brand’s Triferg logo (a reference to its designer, the legendary British illustrator Fergus Purcell). Other hardware includes a new ‘Wing’ motif, a play on Cutler and Gross’ ‘Oyster’ pin.
The three styles include the ‘Mercury’ (a square-shaped frame), the ‘Victory’ (a rounded style with flattened top), and the ‘Jupiter’, which Palace and Cutler and Gross describe as the collection’s ‘hero’. A gently curved ‘wrap’ shape – achieved by artisans using a complex six-base construction – the ‘Jupiter’ features the collection’s most dramatic flourish: the Triferg rendered in 18-carat gold.
Palace Cutler and Gross is available from 9 May 2025 at Palace stores and selected Dover Street Market locations, as well as palaceskateboards.com. A further drop will arrive at Cutler and Gross on 16 May 2025.
palaceskateboards.com
cutlerandgross.com
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
