Veuve Clicquot’s Sunny Side Up Café brings Caribbean flavours and champagne to Piccadilly Circus

Today, Veuve Clicquot announces the return of its popular Sunny Side Up Café in London which originally debuted in Soho last year.

This latest iteration will be located in Piccadilly Circus and run from 12 May - 6 June 2023 with a menu curated by British chef Andi Oliver. Drawing inspiration from Veuve Clicquot’s iconic Yellow Label (which was created specifically for the UK market in 1876), Oliver has crafted a vibrant menu infused with Caribbean flavours.

Veuve Clicquot’s Sunny Side Up Café returns

(Image credit: Veuve Clicquot)

The four dishes on offer are Andi’s braised short rib burger with lemon salted cucumbers, golden turmeric mayonnaise; lettuce, cheese and tomato dippy eggs accompanied by marmite soldiers; green shakshuka with callaloo, saltfish, chilli and toasted coco bread; and sweet plantain waffles that come dressed in fresh mango, chilli and coconut butterscotch.

Speaking about the collaboration Oliver says; ‘the delicious and dreamy Sunny Side Up Café is back and she’s all dressed up in a glorious new outfit! We’re bringing you a brand-new take on brunch using flavours that are close to my heart and rooted in Caribbean culture, of course served with that all-important glass of refreshing Veuve Clicquot.’

(Image credit: Veuve Clicquot)

The café is located on the second floor of Veuve Clicquot’s ‘Solaire Culture’ exhibition which shines a light on the iconic house's 250 years of history. With its buoyant yellow interiors to complement the bright flavours of the menu, the Sunny Side Up Café is an ideal way to welcome the arrival of the summer months.

The 'Solaire Culture’ exhibition and Sunny Side Up Café will be located at 55 Regent Street. Tickets are free of charge and available to book.

solaireculture.veuveclicquot.com (opens in new tab)