Restaurant crockery to elevate your home tablescape
This restaurant crockery from four of our favourite London eateries is available to buy, for a tempting tabletop at home
Restaurant crockery, from a dish reflecting culinary heritage to a handcrafted ceramic coffee mug, can be a key element in making the eating-out experience an indulgent treat. Happily, the pieces used at some of our favourite London cafés and eateries are available to buy online. Here’s a curated selection to help bring a sense of dining-out luxury to your home tabletop.
Café and restaurant crockery to enjoy at home
Akub
Nestled on the corner of a quiet backstreet in Notting Hill, Palestinian restaurant Akub stays true to its heritage, not just with its menu based on authentic recipes, created by chef and founder Fadi Kattan, but also in its ceramics, carefully crafted by Jaffa local and third-generation Palestinian ceramicist Nur Minawi. The restaurant crockery features nine pieces of contemporary stoneware, including deep terracotta bowls and asymmetrical plates, that are a testament to the resilience and survival of Nur’s ancestral craft.
Nur Minawi’s pieces are available from £11 to £32, at akub-restaurant.com
Pophams Bakery
A gentle waft of maple and bacon drifts down Islington’s Prebend Street, emanating from one of the signature pastry options at Pophams Bakery. The artistic pastries are the focus at the company’s various bakeries across London, while stripped-back, Scandinavian-style interiors provide a perfect moment for catching up or relaxing over tea or coffee, with something sweet on the side. The elegant simplicity extends to Pophams’ crockery selection, which supports a variety of independent ceramicists. Among them are Lora Huws, with her sturdy and functional mugs with organic finishes; Andrea Roman, who creates textured clay pieces; and Naemi Miyazu, founder of Naekobo, whose designs are inspired by the beauty in irregularity, which intertwines her Swedish upbringing and Japanese-Indian heritage.
Tableware available at pophamshome.com
Origin Coffee
Founded in Porthleven, Cornwall, Origin Coffee has three locations in London, as well as outlets in Edinburgh and Bristol. Cornish potter Sam Marks works closely with the company to craft a collection of cups and mugs, inspired by Korean and Japanese pottery and the British coastline. Their simple, evocative aesthetic allows for a moment of escape, to pause and caress a warming brew, even on the busiest day in a city.
Also featured by Origin Coffee are designs by Sharron Page, founder of Dor & Tan, who handcrafts tactile mugs and beakers in her St Ives family home. At-home baristas can shop the collection online
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Cups mugs and beakers are available from £19.95 to £29.95 at origincoffee.co.uk
Dishoom
Inspired by the old cafés of India’s Irani community (descended from Zoroastrians who emigrated from Iran), Dishoom offers a welcoming environment to a diverse clientele. Uniting Irani and Indian cuisine, the menu’s authentic nature is further emphasised through the pottery on which it is served. With a signature floral print inspired by Indian textiles, it spans from side plates to deep bowls and, most notably, an elegant yet comforting tea set with matching porcelain tea cups. Another pattern features motifs nodding to the original Irani cafés, such as bentwood chairs and teapots.
Tableware, from £14 for a cup and saucer, available at store.dishoom.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Eric White considers the dreamy dystopia of the TV Guide in New York
Eric White’s ‘Local Programming’ at Grimm New York, looks at the dark side of the entertainment world
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Dries Van Noten to exit his eponymous label in June
After 38 years, Belgian designer Dries Van Noten – who rose to fame as part of the Antwerp Six – is set to exit his role as creative director of his namesake brand
By Jack Moss Published
-
Akris Spring 2024 is a vivid tribute to a textile design legend
Textile designer Felice ‘Lizzi’ Rix-Ueno inspires Akris’ Spring 2024 collection, which is alive with botanical references
By Simon Mills Published