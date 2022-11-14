London restaurant The Palomar unveils a glamorous refurbishment and new dishes

London restaurant The Palomar has reopened with an exciting redesign courtesy of architecture studio Archer Humphryes and a new menu devised by head chef Omri McNabb.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Palomar)

The Palomar has been a London dining institution since founders Zoë and Layo Paskin first opened its doors in 2014. It has garnered a slew of awards and accolades for its modern take on Jerusalem cuisine and, with its latest update, promises to garner many more.

The new version of The Palomar features menu classics – such as glazed octopus, kohlrabi, molasses and feta; and beef tartare – alongside equally delicious new additions like aubergine carpaccio white miso and tahini, and Persian lemon chicken with pumpkin couscous. We recommend starting off with manakish, a Lebanese flatbread, and a selection of dips such as Ashkenazi ikura; zucchini tahini with candied walnuts; and hummus with pickled egg and harissa oil.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Palomar)

Already a favourite of the new menu is the cured sea bass sashimi, or its veggie alternative, the cauliflower sashimi. For mains, we recommend cosy winter dishes such as slow-cooked lamb neck with a herby green harissa; or octopus, with date and harissa molasses and feta cream.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Palomar)

Whatever you decide to eat, it will be easy to swallow in restuarant’s newly refurbished interiors. There’s a lengthened bar counter, while velvet-lined booths along the opposite side of the restaurant are ideal for intimate gatherings.

The Palomor has always been snug and it’s part of its charm, but the new refurbishment, which now accommodates tables for up to ten people, means the restaurant can welcome more guests.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Palomar)

'We had in mind to bring in a whole new kitchen and prep area,’ says Zoë Paskin, 'but once we began planning, we had so many different things we wanted to do creatively, the project opened up a little bit!

‘The Palomar has served over half a million guests in the last eight years and it has held up very well, but we now know so much more about creating the space for the team and also the little things that make a restaurant flow, we took the opportunity to do something special.’

thepalomar.com