London restaurant The Palomar unveils a glamorous refurbishment and new dishes
The Palomar’s redesign by Archer Humphryes Architecture adds allure alongside innovations to the ‘modern Jerusalem’ cuisine
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
London restaurant The Palomar has reopened with an exciting redesign courtesy of architecture studio Archer Humphryes and a new menu devised by head chef Omri McNabb.
The Palomar has been a London dining institution since founders Zoë and Layo Paskin first opened its doors in 2014. It has garnered a slew of awards and accolades for its modern take on Jerusalem cuisine and, with its latest update, promises to garner many more.
The new version of The Palomar features menu classics – such as glazed octopus, kohlrabi, molasses and feta; and beef tartare – alongside equally delicious new additions like aubergine carpaccio white miso and tahini, and Persian lemon chicken with pumpkin couscous. We recommend starting off with manakish, a Lebanese flatbread, and a selection of dips such as Ashkenazi ikura; zucchini tahini with candied walnuts; and hummus with pickled egg and harissa oil.
Already a favourite of the new menu is the cured sea bass sashimi, or its veggie alternative, the cauliflower sashimi. For mains, we recommend cosy winter dishes such as slow-cooked lamb neck with a herby green harissa; or octopus, with date and harissa molasses and feta cream.
Whatever you decide to eat, it will be easy to swallow in restuarant’s newly refurbished interiors. There’s a lengthened bar counter, while velvet-lined booths along the opposite side of the restaurant are ideal for intimate gatherings.
The Palomor has always been snug and it’s part of its charm, but the new refurbishment, which now accommodates tables for up to ten people, means the restaurant can welcome more guests.
'We had in mind to bring in a whole new kitchen and prep area,’ says Zoë Paskin, 'but once we began planning, we had so many different things we wanted to do creatively, the project opened up a little bit!
‘The Palomar has served over half a million guests in the last eight years and it has held up very well, but we now know so much more about creating the space for the team and also the little things that make a restaurant flow, we took the opportunity to do something special.’
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Reform kitchens’ New York showroom opens in Brooklyn
Located in Dumbo, Reform kitchens’ New York showroom brings Scandinavian kitchen design to the American East Coast
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Motorola Razr 2022 invites you into the fold
The Motorola Razr 2022 is a fully featured smartphone that just happens to fit in any pocket. Has Motorola cracked the art of viable folding devices?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Oza Sabbeth offers a modern take on a rural Sagaponack home
Living Levels by Oza Sabbeth is a Sagaponack home inspired by its site and local vernacular
By Ellie Stathaki • Published