Mary McCartney toasts easy plant-based cooking in her latest book by Taschen

Mary McCartney unites home cooked favourites with beautiful photography in her latest cookbook published by Taschen: ‘Feeding Creativity’.



Every home cook has a culinary bible- a tomato splattered, dog-eared archive of recipes that are a failsafe favourite for even the pickiest eater around the table. Branching into the peak of autumn Mary McCartney delivers just that, a 60-page collection of warming recipes each selected and made with the planet in mind.

Mary McCartney: Feeding Creativity

Mushroom, Polenta, Cavolo Nero. Pure comfort in a bowl: Creamy golden polenta topped with the earthy tones of rice, mushrooms and cavolo nero. Lifted with a touch of fresh thyme, balsamic and lemon zest. (Image credit: Mary McCartney)

Based on her motto ‘cook, meet, picture, eat’, McCartney combined her favourite passions; photography, food, and friends, to produce a unique cookbook that takes us into the homes of the many recognised faces of musicians, actors, and artists. Over each prepared and selected recipe, she shares her photographs and anecdotes from these culinary encounters.

Nile Rodgers. Roasted Toasted Salad. Abbey Road Studios, London. (Image credit: Mary McCartney)

These recipes are not just for fanciful dinner parties, but vary from breakfast sheet-pan pancakes with Cameron Diaz to a fruity shortcut apple tart with Dame Judi Dench. She prepares an onion, pea, and spinach tart for lunch at David Hockney's LA studio and speaks with Haim over globe artichokes with tarragon dijon dressing. Tucking into a roasted and toasted salad, she meets Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road Studios, and makes a mushroom polenta, Cavolo Nero, for Stanley Tucci in his London home.

HAIM. Globe Artichokes with Tarragon Dijon Dressing. Home, Los Angeles. (Image credit: Mary McCartney)

Coming from such a creative star-studded family, of course the book is nothing less than an artistically crafted centrepiece, and could look just as beautiful on a coffee table, as well as in your kitchen. Subtle illustrations in similar pink and red tones are playfully printed on each page, with McCartney’s hand scribbled notes in the margins adding to the homely feel. The layout is reminiscent of a high fashion magazine, adding to the fun dip-in-and-out passages that make for an easy kitchen read.

Stanley Tucci. Mushroom, Polenta, Cavolo Nero.Home, London. (Image credit: Mary McCartney)

‘I decided to cook for each creative person I visited and see where the journey took me. Now I am happy to share that adventure with you.’ She says. The mix of comforting classics with creative storytelling is a friendly toast to easy plant-based cooking.



taschen.com