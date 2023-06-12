Krug Single Ingredient dinner by Theo Clench celebrates the power of the lemon

Krug Champagne understands that a single ingredient can take you far. After all, its ability to transform the humble grape into one of the world’s best champagnes has made the company a titan of luxury since 1843. So every year, the house of Krug honours the power of simplicity by celebrating a single ingredient and paying tribute to the pleasures it can reveal (especially when paired with a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée or Krug Rosé).

(Image credit: Krug)

This year, the brand is celebrating the lemon, and to do so it has called on the talents of one of London’s most buzzed-about chefs. Theo Clench is the executive chef of Cycene, the new restaurant at Shoreditch’s Blue Mountain School. Clench led the restaurant to receive its first Michelin star only five months after opening with an exceptional ten-course tasting menu.

Guests lucky enough to get a seat for the Krug and Clench Single Ingredient dinner (happening 11 July and 12 July 2023) will experience a similar multi-course format but with each of the dishes informed by the versatile freshness and texture of lemons. To gain inspiration for the dishes, Clench travelled to Brazil, searching for new ways to interpret a familar ingredient.

(Image credit: Krug)

Says Clench, ‘It’s a privilege to work with Krug as part of the Single Ingredient experience, which started with an incredible trip to Brazil earlier this year. Taking some of the inspiration I gathered there, I am looking forward to creating a few new dishes that elevate the lemon in interesting ways, but of course, in the usual cooking style I share at Cycene, which celebrates extracting optimum flavour from simple ingredients.’

The dinner is priced at £250 per person and is paired with Krug Grande Cuvée 171th Edition, Krug Grande Cuvée 161th Edition, Krug Rose 27th Edition. Sitting at 7pm, 11 July and 12 July 2023.

bluemountain.school/cycene