Julie’s Restaurant unveils new interiors perfect for ‘artists, thinkers, and martini drinkers’

West London institution, Julie’s Restaurant, unveiled its new textual interiors earlier this month, with designs which reflect its bohemian allure.

Drawing upon the expertise of interior designer Rosanna Bossom and designer Sophie Harvey, the three-storey restaurant which hosts a brasserie, basement dining and drinking lounge, first floor private dining room and 34 cover alfresco terrace, all feature an elegant interpretation of Bossom’s creative style which embraces colours, prints and vibrant custom-made furnishings.

Inside Julie’s Restaurant

Since being founded in 1969 by Biba designer, Julie Hodgess, Julie’s has been an artistic treasure trove, attracting a celebrity clientele and many ‘artists, thinkers and martini drinkers.’

Bossom reflected upon her previous design work on private members’ club, 5 Hertford Street, and that with Rifat Ozbek to inject a characterful design, synonymous with her artistry and vision. Upon entering Julie’s, the original chocolate brown and gold colour palette is retained, yet gracing through its doors guests are welcomed to soft peach and pink tones, set against the warming backdrop of the Iksel bold, printed wallpaper.

Organic materials from walnut table tops, counters crafted from volcanic stone, velvety leather stools, and embellished shell detailing, help create an ethereal atmosphere. Sophistication and elegance is carefully intertwined with banquettes upholstered with custom made Le Manach fabric. The 54-cover space is no stranger to hosting an array of creative guests. Noting this, Bossom added a theatrical centrepiece which takes centre stage; a sculptural chandelier which features bronze boughs and inspired by British flora, designed by Jess Wheeler.

Downstairs also features a sparkling chandelier which stretches across the ceiling. The design, by Tord Boontje, shows a series of branches which reaches across the space, with delicately hand-painted leaves and flowers which cascade down from each stem. The mirrored walls reflect this articulate design, the repeated pattern forming a grotto-like alcove. Heavy burgundy drapes balance out the whimsy, revealing tucked away booths and fringed sofas, creating a seductive lounge.

To get to the first floor, the staircase resembles a garden path taking guests through a mural of vines, and mirrors, situated under a glass ceiling. The 24-seated private dining room is enveloped under a draped, tented ceiling with fringed scalloped edges. Paisley wallpaper and blue leather chairs are a surprising matrimony making a home around the dining table.

The new design marks an exciting new era in Julie's storied past and one that perfectly complements the restaurant's eclectic atmosphere and clientele.

juliesrestaurant.com

