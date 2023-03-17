Welcome spring with Gucci’s premade cocktail, Elisir d’Elicriso
Gucci’s Elisir d’Elicriso, a gin-based, premade cocktail, has been crafted by The Connaught’s mixologist, Giorgio Bargiani
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Elisir d’Elicriso is Gucci. The premade cocktail first debuted last year alongside the opening of the brand’s Florentine coffee and cocktail bar, Gucci Giardino 25, but it remained unavailable for purchase outside of Italy until now.
Gucci Elisir d’Elicriso
As of this week, Gucci Elisir d’Elicriso can be purchased online in the United Kingdom, with more countries to come soon. The drink has been blended by award-winning mixologist Giorgio Bargiani, who is currently assistant director of mixology at London’s Connaught Bar, with flavours inspired by Gucci’s Tuscan heritage.
The gin and vermouth-based cocktail, with a touch of Tenuta San Guido wine, is mixed with Mediterranean botanicals and herbs from the Tuscan coast, most notably eGulicriso, which has a bitter, sage-like taste and gives the cocktail a complex, herbaceous flavour without being overpowering.
It’s similar in composition to a gin and tonic, but with a much more interesting kick and a lovely pink hue – perfect for the arrival of spring and outdoor drinking.
We recommend serving alone in a cooled martini glass, but it is also delicious mixed with soda, served on the rocks, or made into a spritz-like cocktail by mixing with prosecco.
gucciosteria.com (opens in new tab)
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Wangechi Mutu’s fantastical creatures take over the New Museum
Wangechi Mutu’s ‘Intertwined' at the New Museum, NYC, until 6 June 2023, is a major survey spanning the full breadth of the Kenyan-born American artist’s work
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Chatsworth House design exhibition explores contemporary design themes in an eclectic setting
‘Mirror Mirror: Reflections on Design at Chatsworth House’ (18 March – 1 October 2023) offers a novel point of view on the house's interiors and contemporary design, through a series of works by some of today’s most celebrated designers
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Brazil family house by Estúdio Zargos bridges the gap between town and country
Estúdio Zargos designed this elegant modernist house for a steep site in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte
By Jonathan Bell • Published