Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop goes beyond the scented candle
Step inside the Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop for a fragrant world of gifting, from the Holiday Collection and advent calendars to diffusers and more
The Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop has opened in a prime position on London’s Marylebone High Street, in time for Christmas shopping ahead of the festive season. The Parisian heritage brand first heralded our now deeply embedded appreciation of the world of scent and scented objects – candles and beyond – and it continues to expand its sensory vision with beautiful new creations.
The opening of the new shop marks a fitting conclusion to the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the brand’s original, emblematic Diptyque candle – the ‘icon of Diptyque’, which was created in 1963. The entire candle range is presented at the Marylebone store, which also offers a fantastic array of scented and decorative items and gorgeous ceramics and tableware – all designed for the pleasure of the senses.
On our Christmas list at Diptyque Marylebone
The spacious shop is resplendent in red drapery, with a mood of opulent luxury in which to enjoy Diptyque’s classic creations, as well as discover exciting new pieces conceived especially for the holiday season, among them the limited-edition Diptyque Holiday Collection (also available to buy at diptyqueparis.com), which takes the candle flame as its central motif.
The new designs were inspired by a poetic definition of flame from the Encyclopédie des Lumières in 1751: ‘Thus is called that subtle, light, luminous and glowing body that is seen rising above the surface of objects that are burning’.
The Holiday Collection presents three new classic candles, in vessels decorated with coloured, black and golden flames: Sapin (Pine Tree, £67), Délice (Delight, £67) and Coton (Cotton, £67).
The collection also includes Murano glass diffusers, and elegant dinner candles moulded entirely from scented wax. The Baies (Berries) giant candle is a magnificent object that presents a lavish five kilos of wax and nine wicks, encased in dramatic black enamel embossed with the Diptyque oval emblem – an extraordinary festive centrepiece.
‘Magic and Wonder’ the new decoration collection, features golden candle accessories that enhance the beauty of dancing flames. There are striking candle holders crafted from leather and metal, and delicate golden lanterns and carousels that sit atop the candle, whose heat creates movement that scatters the light in mesmerising patterns.
The Diptyque Marylebone pop-up store is a wonderful gifting emporium where you may immerse yourself in the brand’s sensory world and delight in all the joyful possibilities of this holiday season. Happily, the brand’s story is set to continue at the Marylebone location, which will become a permanent Diptyque boutique in the spring of 2024.
Diptyque Marylebone, 35C Marylebone High Street, London W1U 4PY
Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms
