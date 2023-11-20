Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop goes beyond the scented candle

The Diptyque Marylebone pop-up shop has opened in a prime position on London’s Marylebone High Street, in time for Christmas shopping ahead of the festive season. The Parisian heritage brand first heralded our now deeply embedded appreciation of the world of scent and scented objects – candles and beyond – and it continues to expand its sensory vision with beautiful new creations.

Inside Diptyque Marylebone. The Holiday Collection is also available to buy at diptyqueparis.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

The opening of the new shop marks a fitting conclusion to the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the brand’s original, emblematic Diptyque candle – the ‘icon of Diptyque’, which was created in 1963. The entire candle range is presented at the Marylebone store, which also offers a fantastic array of scented and decorative items and gorgeous ceramics and tableware – all designed for the pleasure of the senses.





(Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

On our Christmas list at Diptyque Marylebone

The spacious shop is resplendent in red drapery, with a mood of opulent luxury in which to enjoy Diptyque’s classic creations, as well as discover exciting new pieces conceived especially for the holiday season, among them the limited-edition Diptyque Holiday Collection (also available to buy at diptyqueparis.com), which takes the candle flame as its central motif.





(Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

The new designs were inspired by a poetic definition of flame from the Encyclopédie des Lumières in 1751: ‘Thus is called that subtle, light, luminous and glowing body that is seen rising above the surface of objects that are burning’.





Diptyque flame leather sleeve for the brand’s giant candles, £265, from diptyqueparis.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

The Holiday Collection presents three new classic candles, in vessels decorated with coloured, black and golden flames: Sapin (Pine Tree, £67), Délice (Delight, £67) and Coton (Cotton, £67).

The collection also includes Murano glass diffusers, and elegant dinner candles moulded entirely from scented wax. The Baies (Berries) giant candle is a magnificent object that presents a lavish five kilos of wax and nine wicks, encased in dramatic black enamel embossed with the Diptyque oval emblem – an extraordinary festive centrepiece.

Diptyque advent calendar, £390, available at diptyqueparis.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

‘Magic and Wonder’ the new decoration collection, features golden candle accessories that enhance the beauty of dancing flames. There are striking candle holders crafted from leather and metal, and delicate golden lanterns and carousels that sit atop the candle, whose heat creates movement that scatters the light in mesmerising patterns.

Diptyque carousel and candle set, £110, from diptyqueparis.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Diptyque)

The Diptyque Marylebone pop-up store is a wonderful gifting emporium where you may immerse yourself in the brand’s sensory world and delight in all the joyful possibilities of this holiday season. Happily, the brand’s story is set to continue at the Marylebone location, which will become a permanent Diptyque boutique in the spring of 2024.





Diptyque Marylebone, 35C Marylebone High Street, London W1U 4PY

diptyqueparis.com