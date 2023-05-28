Bossa brings Brazilian cooking to the heart of West London

With Bossa, two Michelin-starred chef Alberto Landgraf is bringing contemporary Brazilian cuisine into the heart of London. It is a noteworthy moment for the city’s culinary scene considering Landgraf is the mind behind the Rio de Janeiro's Oteque, voted 47 on the World’s 50 Best list.

(Image credit: Bossa)

For this new, London-based venture Landgraf is bringing his core team over from Brazil to the 60 cover restaurant with an open-plan kitchen and a ten-seater dining counter offering guests a front-row seat to watch the chefs at work. There is also a roomy bar along one side of the restaurant that is ideal for a pre or post-dinner aperitif.

(Image credit: Bossa)

When it comes to the menu, we recommend trying the roasted scallops in a tucupi sauce (made from the Amazonian yuca plant) which has a umami-like fermented flavour that is a little bit citrusy, salty and sweet at the same time. Also noteworthy is the Seafood Moqueca, a seafood stew that comes with sides of rice, farofa (a traditional banana and flour side dish), and bean vinaigrette. While meat lovers should ensure they try the roasted bone marrow, which is served in the bone with tapioca and cashew nuts.

(Image credit: Bossa)

Dishes are complemented by a wine menu crafted by sommelier, Laís Aoki, who is also moving to London from Brazil to join this new endeavour. While the Caipirinha (Brazil's national cocktail) is a perfect way to start off or finish off your meal with its refreshing mix of cachaça branca, lime and sugar.

If you prefer something sweeter to close things out, try the Tonka Panna Cotta which comes with jam made from cupuaçu (a chocolate-tasting rainforest fruit) and crunchy cacao nibs.

bossa.co.uk