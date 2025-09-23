This new book explores the fringes of experimental typography, taking into account the dynamic range that can be eked out of modern lettering when technology-induced variations are spliced with traditional techniques.

Dimensional, animation by Nigel Cottier (Image credit: Nigel Cottier)

Alphabetical Playground has been created and designed by the typographer Nigel Cottier and published by German graphic specialist Slanted. Cottier describes it as an ‘investigation into how we can use the alphabet as a container for countless graphic systems, conceptual ideas, and endless play’.

Starting with a foreword by the designer Hamish Muir, one of the co-founders of 8vo and the agency MuirMcNeill, the new book follows on from Cottier’s 2021 publication, the monumental Letterform Variations (also published through Slanted).

Cottier, who also runs the excellent @Process.Pattern Instagram, is a designer and experimental typographer with a wide range of commercial experience as well as an ongoing interest in discovering patterns, forms and new approaches to type design via programming, code and formulae. His day job is design director at brand design agency Accept & Proceed, where he has overseen major projects for clients such as Nasa, Rapha, Apple, BMW, Google and Nike – an impressive array of creative early-21st-century mega-corps.

The new monograph is a chronicle of Cottier’s graphical experiments, starting with the basic building blocks of the alphabet filtered through the concept of variable type and idealised letterform typologies. The end result is a rich visual journey through the sheer diversity of creative expression designers have at their fingertips using a solely typographic approach.

‘Ultimately – although it may not always be immediately apparent – everything on these pages is language,’ Cottier writes. ‘This work demonstrates how text allows us to embed our thoughts, beliefs and systems within it: a code within a code, a game within a game, a system within a system.’

Neo-matrix, animation by Nigel Cottier (Image credit: Nigel Cottier)

