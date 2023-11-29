Triennale Milano 2025 exhibition will explore global inequalities

Triennale Milano has announced the theme for the 24th International Exhibition of Triennale Milano, set to launch on 17 May 2025. 'Inequalities. How to mend the fractures of humanity' is the title chosen for the upcoming edition of the exhibition, announced during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris.

The event marked BIE's official recognition that confirms the status of the 24th Triennale, giving the Milanese institution the opportunity to invite international participants to the exhibition via official diplomatic channels.

The Paraisópolis favela borders the affluent district of Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil (Image credit: Courtesy Triennale. Photo: Tuca Vieira)

The theme of inequality is a key concern on the international stage, and the exhibition will explore it through social, cultural, geographic and generational aspects. It will also address how the ecological transition should be carried out without impacting the world's poorest countries, making Milan a centre of crucial debates on the theme.

'We have now understood how the two main issues that humanity will have to face in the coming years are closely interrelated: a green transition necessary for the survival of our species on planet Earth as well as a strong campaign to reduce those growing inequalities regarding income, gender, geographical origin and social background, which in recent decades have created huge fractures in the societies of human individuals,' said Triennale President, Stefano Boeri at the assembly.

(Image credit: Courtesy Triennale)

The 24th Triennale follows the exhibition curated by Francis Kéré and Ersilia Vaudo titled 'Unknown Unknowns: An Introduction to Mysteries’, which closed in early 2023. Once again, the Milanese institution will explore a theme through a variety of media, including art, design, film, and research, in collaboration with international thinkers and creatives.

'The challenge of the future will be in the cities of the world,' continues Boeri. 'Only more fair and equitable cities, capable of reducing inequalities in income and access to culture, services and information, will be able to start a truly effective and inclusive ecological transition.'

'Inequalities. How to mend the fractures of humanity' at the 24th International Exhibition of Triennale Milano opens on 17 May 2025

