‘The North American Pavilion’ explores the modern American identity

‘The North American Pavilion’ is a new exhibition curated by Alex Tieghi Walker, bringing together eight newly established galleries from Mexico, Canada and the US to present work by independent designers and makers at London’s Frieze Gallery (22 – 24 June 2023).

The project is supported by Danish footwear brand Ecco, which worked with experience designer Random Studio to create custom seating for the exhibition.

The facade of No.9 Cork Street with custom bench by Random Studios for Ecco

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

Tieghi Walker, a London native long established in the US and currently based in New York, is the founder of Tiwa Select, a design gallery and curatorial platform focusing on emerging creatives and artisans. ‘There's something very interesting about America being a melting pot of cultures,’ he says. ‘From the influence of Asian culture on design, art and architecture, to the Latin American impact on creative disciplines and the indigenous craft found in places like Arizona and New Mexico. What really triggered my stepping into this world is this emphasis on craft, and traditional techniques, this entire graph of cultures existing side by side in the US.’

Wentrcek & Zebulon seating, Dino Matt ‘Untitled’ vessel and Minjae Kim ‘Untitled Chair’, painting by Virva Hinnemo presented by Marta, which assembled a group of artists based in the States but originally from elsewhere (Image credit: Felix Speller)

For the exhibition, he called upon Bruises Gallery from Montréal, New York Gallerists Emma Scully and Jacqueline Sullivan, Marta and Noon Projects from LA, Studio IMA from Mexico City and Of The Cloth, based between New York and Atlanta. Tieghi Walker himself takes part in the displays, with an exhibition of textiles from across the US, ranging from Navajo and Diné weavings, to Applachian quilts and textile works by the Gee’s Bend quilting collective, shown alongside contemporary works, by Palestinian-American artist Jordan Nassar, and Diné artist Ishi Glinski.

Brecht Wright Gander ‘Illumination Machine’, Simone Bodmer-Turner ‘Tulip Lamp II’, Rooms Studios ‘Mirror 3’, ‘Mirror 4’ and ‘Mirror 5’, EJR Barnes ‘Sandolo Biposto’ for Emma Scully Gallery (Image credit: Felix Speller)

‘There’s a version of modern America that likes to think of itself as being American, but actually, the visual language of the US has been handed down by so many different cultures and generations. And that's what I'm looking forward to showing in London,’ continues Tieghi Walker. His curation of the participants is based on each gallery’s understanding of the way these cultures have merged across America ‘to create the modern American identity’.

The North American Pavilion is on view until 24 June 2023

Frieze Cork Street

No. 9 Cork Street

London, W1S 3LL

the-nap.net

Kristen Stain “Mugg Planter,” “Necking Ring Pot,” and “Adorned Mugg,” Henry Rolnick “Karma” for Of the Cloth, a gallery from New York and Atlanta who created a display around the question 'shall we return?'

(Image credit: Felix Speller)

Mitch Iburg “Ember Buried Vessel #242,” Fernando Laposse “Luffa Divider” for Mexico City's Studio IMA, whose display is focused on exploring natural materials and artisanal techniques (Image credit: Felix Speller)

David Shull “Palm and Shadow,” Maddy Inez Leeser “Ghostpipe,” Ben Borden “Candelabrum” and “Excavation, Residue” for Noon Projects, an LA gallery with a focus on queerness and craft processes (Image credit: Felix Speller)

Trevor Bourke ‘Untitled’ and Florence Provencher ‘Fishbone Chair’ for Montreal's Bruises Gallery, whose display explored 'the concept of a sanctuary: The feeling of refuge in a room adorned with objects of veneration' (Image credit: Felix Speller)