‘The North American Pavilion’ explores the modern American identity
‘The North American Pavilion’ is a three-day exhibition at London’s Frieze Gallery (22 – 24 June 2023), featuring eight galleries from Canada, Mexico and the USA
‘The North American Pavilion’ is a new exhibition curated by Alex Tieghi Walker, bringing together eight newly established galleries from Mexico, Canada and the US to present work by independent designers and makers at London’s Frieze Gallery (22 – 24 June 2023).
The project is supported by Danish footwear brand Ecco, which worked with experience designer Random Studio to create custom seating for the exhibition.
Tieghi Walker, a London native long established in the US and currently based in New York, is the founder of Tiwa Select, a design gallery and curatorial platform focusing on emerging creatives and artisans. ‘There's something very interesting about America being a melting pot of cultures,’ he says. ‘From the influence of Asian culture on design, art and architecture, to the Latin American impact on creative disciplines and the indigenous craft found in places like Arizona and New Mexico. What really triggered my stepping into this world is this emphasis on craft, and traditional techniques, this entire graph of cultures existing side by side in the US.’
For the exhibition, he called upon Bruises Gallery from Montréal, New York Gallerists Emma Scully and Jacqueline Sullivan, Marta and Noon Projects from LA, Studio IMA from Mexico City and Of The Cloth, based between New York and Atlanta. Tieghi Walker himself takes part in the displays, with an exhibition of textiles from across the US, ranging from Navajo and Diné weavings, to Applachian quilts and textile works by the Gee’s Bend quilting collective, shown alongside contemporary works, by Palestinian-American artist Jordan Nassar, and Diné artist Ishi Glinski.
‘There’s a version of modern America that likes to think of itself as being American, but actually, the visual language of the US has been handed down by so many different cultures and generations. And that's what I'm looking forward to showing in London,’ continues Tieghi Walker. His curation of the participants is based on each gallery’s understanding of the way these cultures have merged across America ‘to create the modern American identity’.
The North American Pavilion is on view until 24 June 2023
Frieze Cork Street
No. 9 Cork Street
London, W1S 3LL
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Artists unite for LGBTQIA+ homeless youth in auction marking Pride Month
Proceeds from Artsy’s Artists for Pride Impact Auction will go to New York’s Ali Forney Center (AFC)
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Fasano Itaim brings the hospitality brand full circle back to São Paulo
Fasano Itaim is the luxury Brazilian hospitality brand’s second outpost in São Paulo – and it just opened with a design by Studio MK27
By Scott Mitchem • Published
-
Pearls get rebellious in the hands of Melanie Georgacopoulos for Tasaki
Melanie Georgacopoulos celebrates a non-traditional aesthetic in new Tasaki pearl jewellery
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Discover Clerkenwell Design Week 2023
Clerkenwell Design Week 2023 is back (23 – 25 May 2023): our guide to key locations and special launches
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Apparatus opens cinematic lighting gallery in London’s Mayfair
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Glithero’s new vases were created with a hand from a hundred friends
London-based studio Glithero presents new work at Gallery Fumi (until 24 June 2023), a ‘hands-on’ collaboration with the designers’ creative community
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
London Design Biennale 2023: a guide to the Somerset house pavilions
Now open, London Design Biennale 2023 (until 25 June) follows a theme of ‘The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations’, led by Aric Chen and Het Nieuwe Instituut
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Nordic design gallery Modernity London opens in Pimlico’s Newson’s Yard
Modernity London opens in new design hub Newson’s Yard with 200 sq m of the finest Scandinavian design. Discover the highlights
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
PAD London celebrates the past and present of collectible design
PAD London (until 16 October 2022) returns for a new edition presenting historical and collectible design
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Carpenters Workshop Gallery opens in Ladbroke Hall
The new west London location includes gallery space as well as a restaurant, a hidden garden and events spaces, and makes its debut with displays of works by David Adjaye and Jose Zanine Caldas
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Made in London dives into the city’s rich collection of 21st-century factories
Made in London is a photographic journey through the capital’s surprisingly rich and diverse manufacturing scene, capturing everything from aircraft interiors to cardboard boxes, and everything in between
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated