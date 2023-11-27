Studio Blanco combines creative work and community spirit

‘The margin is what holds the pages together’ – The quote by Franco-Swiss film director and screenwriter Jean-Luc Godard succinctly captures Studio Blanco's decision to position themselves on the margin of the surrounding creative hubs. Situated just an hour's drive south of Milan and one hour west of Venice, the city of Reggio Emilia serves as the home base for Valerio and Sara Tamagnini and their soon-to-be 18-year-old creative agency. ‘It might be a small town, but ultimately, the margins are as vital as the centre because without margins, the centre doesn't exist and dissolves.’ Valerio says.

The co-founders of Studio Blanco, Valerio and Sara Tamagnini (Image credit: Ambra Crociani)

There aren't many independent agencies producing work of this calibre outside hubs like Milan, London, or Paris. However, the location and ample space present new opportunities. ‘We have to put in extra effort to make new contacts and stay connected, but this allows us to use our location not just as a studio but also as an experimental space. We invite chefs from other cities and countries to host dinners here and organize concerts – whether in the studio, courtyard, or cellar.’ Valerio says.

While entertaining and fostering bonds in the creative community might be a strong suit of the studio's resume, the 12-person team has also been serving clients at the forefront of the fashion and design industry. This includes locally headquartered Max Mara, the Prada group, Hermes, and the recently relaunched Walter Albini, creating both digital and physical experiences. The studio has just completed the new catalogue for Kieffer, collaborating with Formafantasma, the newly appointed creative director at Rubelli. They had previously worked together on the duo's acclaimed low CO2 emissions website a few years ago.

Inside Studio Blanco's Reggio Emilia HQ

At the end of the corridor that connects all the rooms, the table top is from Dzek Dzek Dzek, designed by Max Lamb, with table legs from Auping Pyramid Table, designed by Wim Rietveld. The yellow vase is from Bitossi Ceramiche, designed by Formafantasma, and the pink chair is from Arflex, designed by BBPR (Image credit: Ambra Crociani)

The building stands in the heart of the city, with its initial section facing the street dating back to the 13th century. Subsequent development includes the courtyard and other sections behind, which, despite appearing older due to their architectural style, were actually built in the 14th and 15th centuries. ‘Initially, we had one of the two apartments on this floor. Three years ago, we acquired the adjacent one and essentially tore down the wall between them, creating the expansive open space it is now.’ Valerio says.

In the kitchen, the design is by NM3, and Martino Gamper’s Arnold Circus Stool is also featured (Image credit: Ambra Crociani)

The couple, along with their long-time friend Giulia Melioli, an interior design consultant for the Max Mara Group, crafted a casual ambiance for the interior. Recognizing it as a space where the team spends considerable time – sometimes even more than at home – the goal was to establish an environment that feels like a second home.

The approach is to preserve the original architectural features whenever possible, with restrained intervention. Most rooms feature original tiles from the 15th centuries in various colour combinations. The main room, where the majority of the team works, had a badly damaged floor when they took over. So, they opted for Kerakoll's Cementoresina to create a new warm beige floor.

In Valerio's room, the table is designed jointly by Studio Blanco and Giulia Melioli, the carpet is from CC Tapis and designed by Charlotte Perriand, the stool is from NM3, and the artwork is by Marton Perlaki. Original tiles from the 15th century adorn most rooms, featuring various colour combinations (Image credit: Ambra Crociani)

The Italian building materials company Kerakoll has collaborated with Studio Blanco since 2022, commencing with the launch of the 'Plinthos' installation by Martino Gamper during Milan Design Week. Gamper’s works, including a specially designed table for the meeting room, are scattered throughout the studio, alongside pieces from frequent collaborators like Max Lamb and NM3.

‘The studio is filled with objects and books. It's not about who designed what; it's about the people and the things we like. We can be quite impulsive at times, bringing back items that may not fit perfectly into this space. We appreciate the imperfections; not everything has to be super designed and perfectly curated.’ Valerio says.

In Sara’s room, the table is from Zanotta, designed by Superstudio, the pink vase is by Gaetano Pesce, the brown vase is from Formafantasma's Botanica series, the steel stool is from NM3, the stool is a collaboration between M/M Paris and Miu Miu, the white and blue vase is by Johannes Nagel, and the artwork is by Jean Baptiste Bernadet (Image credit: Ambra Crociani)

In the meeting room, the table is custom-designed by Martino Gamper, and the chairs are from Auping, designed by Wim Rietveld (Image credit: Ambra Crociani)