Spring Studios’ redesigned London home sees industrial and colourful codes collide

The industrial heritage of a former paint factory, the London home of creative agency Spring Studios for 25 years, has provided the inspiration for an innovative redesign. Architecture and interior design studio Tomèf is at the helm of the project, which marries vintage elements with colourful fabrics to create a sociable and welcoming space.

Spring Studios’ London home reimagined

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

An emphasis on sculptural furniture and bright wall coverings brings light to the café, main working space, and CEO’s office at the centre of the redesign. Soft furnishings designed by Tomèf, including scalloped sofas inspired by architect Piero Portaluppi, are a comfortable foil for the practical vintage chairs in the communal area. Wallpaper created by Los Angeles-based artist Marco Lorenzetto in partnership with Italian wallcovering manufacturer Wall&decò adds a graphic pop to a previously dark space.

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

The colourful theme continues into the CEO’s office, which juxtaposes Josef Frank fabrics with art deco cabinetry and an industrial-style desk. At the top of the building, loft-style windows with black-painted steel girders flood the space with light, while rubber flooring is by Bolon.

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

‘We were honoured to be able to work on this historic building that has such a close relationship with art, and to encourage the creativity that lives within it now through Spring Studios,’ says Tommaso Franchi, founder of Tomèf. ‘Our design celebrates the vibrancy of the agency through colourfully rich materials and textures, respectfully balancing history and the building’s current role in nurturing young talent within the creative industry. We are looking forward to developing this space further with Spring Studios in the coming years.’

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

Adds Spring Studios’ CEO Giuseppe Stigliano: ‘Creativity is at the heart of everything we do at Spring Studios, so it is only fitting that we should have a visually inspiring and fluid environment for our colleagues and collaborators. We have enjoyed working with Tommaso and the Tomèf team, and respected their ideas for bringing the industrial history of this building, which has been our home for 25 years, into the design concept and revitalising the space for our team.’

tomefdesign.com