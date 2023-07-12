New creative hub Spazio Pesca opens in Milan

Creative destination Spazio Pesca opens in Milan’s Sarpi district, with interiors by designer Greta Cevenini. It is the brainchild of Studio Pesca, founded in 2020 by Benedetta Gambino, and gathers a diverse roster of talents, in fields including art direction, content production, graphic design, social media, web development and more, working alongside luxury and design brands.

Spazio Pesca in Milan

The kitchen by ZeroGloss (Image credit: Nicolò Panzeri)

The space is conceived as a multifunctional creative hub, comprising exhibition space, offices and meeting rooms, and a photographic studio: the idea is to have a space for the studio’s creative collaborators to gather in the city to work, but also to host pop-ups and events. ‘The space reflects Milan’s contemporary soul, becoming an almost, but not completely, blank canvas,’ says Gambino. ‘As a creative studio, it is important to express our flair in all areas that accord with our nature, from curating a convivial occasion to forging artistic collaborations.’

Site-specific installation by Mariachiara Manelli (Image credit: Nicolò Panzeri)

The interiors by Cevenini reflect the studio’s dynamic nature: guests entering the space are welcomed with a bold shade of acid green in contrast with the building’s original architectural features. Throughout, contemporary features such as steel furniture by Sofia Albrigo and printed curtains add to the eclectic atmosphere of the environment.

Cevenini helped source pieces from some of the brands closer to her work, such as Alias’ ‘Spaghetti’ chairs by Alfredo Haberli and office seating by Lapalma. Cevenini herself designed a table for the meeting room, while collaborator Mariachiara Manella was tasked with creating a site-specific floral installation for the shower space in the bathroom.

The photo studio (Image credit: Nicolò Panzeri)

‘My wish was to narrate the work of Studio Pesca and its aesthetic through the space,’ says Cevenini. ‘Considering the nature of the studio's work, I decided to base this narration on images.’

studiopesca.com

@spaziopesca