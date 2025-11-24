Samuel Collins’ stone sculptures capture the raw and rugged nature of the British landscape
The British artist and sculptor presents 'Silence Split', a series of stone sculptures which presents an abstract take on the horizontal and vertical landscape
‘This new collection of works are a continuation of studies into space, mass and time whilst exploring variations of landscape,’ explains British sculptor Samuel Collins on his latest sculptural exhibition ‘Silence Split’, a solo show presented by The Max Radford Gallery, exploring stone as a metaphor.
‘I look to stay sensitive to a sense of memory and history within the stone, with some pieces reconfigured to become single structures, and others are created in isolation,’ continues the designer. ‘The resulting works can often appear as if they were found objects, yet upon closer inspection the processes of carving, shaping and sanding reveal their forms.’
'Silence Split' by Samuel Collins
Collins’ sculptures were crafted in his studio on the cusp of the Dungeness Nature Reserve in Kent. He taught himself to carve stone, gathering reclaimed or scrap stone from building yards and quarries. The use of repurposed stone is also seen in ‘Silence Split’, with pieces created from sourced material that have already lived a life. Collins’ pieces are abstract and reflect the roots of the stone itself, normally the horizontal or vertical landscapes they originated from.
The collection is set within the new showroom of jeweller Isabella Hewitt. The space, designed by gallery founder Max Radford, seems like an unexpected location, yet Hewitt and Collins’ work intersect, with the jewellery designer having shot the look-book for her current collection at his studio.
Says Radford on the showcase: ‘Samuel’s practice and exhibition calendar has been developing at pace (showing with Hauser & Wirth, and New Craftsmen) since our last showing of his works so to reengage with his works is an honour for the gallery.’
'Silence Split' by Samuel Collins is on show until 30 November 2025 at Isabella Hewitt, 77 Broadway Market, London E8 4QL maxradfordgallery.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
