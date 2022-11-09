Salon Art + Design 2022: design highlights not to miss

Salon Art + Design 2022 will open its doors at the Park Avenue Armory for its 11th edition on 10 November. More than 52 exhibitors from all over the world will be showcasing vintage, modern and contemporary design and artworks that represent a spectrum of eras, tastes and creatives. Gallerists from across America, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the UK will all be represented.

Here, we select our highlights of the best design pieces from an array of international galleries that you can expect to see at the fair.

Salon Art + Design 2022: the Wallpaper* highlights

Betil Dagdelen’s ‘Orly’ chairs, Christina Grajales, New York

Turkish artist Betil Dagdelen lives and works in Abiquiu, New Mexico, and weaves arm seats and backrests for midcentury and custom-made iron chair frames, using yarns spun by Turkish and Navajo makers. Her ‘Orly’ chairs are made from blackened steel, with cotton, churro wool and hemp.

Fredrikson Stallard's ‘Sovereign’ vase, David Gill, London

London-based Fredrikson Stallard is the design practice founded and run by Swede Patrik Fredrikson and Briton Ian Stallard. Their sculptural furniture and interior objects have been purchased for the permanent collections of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and San Francisco MOMA. This ‘Sovereign’ vase is available in an edition of 50 and crafted from white bronze.

Diego Giacometti’s wool rug, Galerie Boccara, New York

The younger brother of artist Alberto Giacometti, Diego was a sculptor and designer in his own right, and of great standing too (he was commissioned to make furniture and lighting for the Musée Picasso in Paris). This pristine thick-pile wool rug, titled ‘After Promenade des Amis’, is from 1984, the year before he died.

Axel Einar Hjorth’s ‘Sandhamn’ console, Galerie Carole Decombe, Paris and LA

Swedish industrial designer and furniture maker Axel Einar Hjorth was instrumental in introducing Scandinavian design to America in the 1920s. Now, this simple yet perfectly formed 1930s console table will be showcased by Paris and Los Angeles gallerist Carole Decombe.

Jean Royère brass and mirror table, Galerie Chastel-Maréchal, Paris

The influence of French designer Jean Royère can’t be underestimated, and securing an original piece from one of the masters of interior and furniture design is a major notch for collectors. This 1950s brass and patina mirrored-top pedestal table was purchased directly by the gallery from the family it was privately made for.

Pierre Chareau ‘MB 673’ desk in walnut, oak and iron, Galerie Marcilhac, Paris

This 1927 desk was originally placed in Maison de Verre, Pierre Chareu’s masterpiece of architecture, his ‘glass house’, on Paris's left bank. The left side is decorated with a swivel shelf, while the right side is constructed as a shelf and a suspended box.

Jean Derval glazed and carved ceramic vase, Lebreton Gallery, Monaco

Jean Derval started his career as a graphic designer before segueing into ceramic art, which speaks to his tendency to craft representational objects of animals and people. This 1955 signed ceramic vase is shown by Monoco gallery Lebreton.

Samuel Marx burlwood ‘pagoda’ console with lucite shelf, Liz O’Brien, New York

American architect and interior designer Samuel Marx often used burlwood in his designs for occasion tables, desks and bedside tables. This 1945 console combines lucite, a then-new material that was gaining popularity for its crystal-clear, futuristic appearance.

Achille Salvagni Atelier cabinet, Maison Gerard, New York

This art deco-inspired cabinet has its origins in a cigarette case that Salvagni – the Italian architect and designer with offices in Rome, London and New York – discovered in the collection of the last Holkar Maharaja of Indore, scaling it up and reimaging it as a contemporary cabinet crafted in parchment, bronze and lacquer.

Floor lamp designed by Paavo Tynell for Taito Oy, Finland, 1940s, Modernity, Sweden

Beginning his career as a blacksmith, Finnish designer Paavo Tynell went on to found his own company, named Taito Oy, and became a collaborator of Alvar Aalto. He continued working with metal throughout his career and this elegant 1940s lamp is made from brass and leather with a wooden slatted shade.

Robert Motherwell tapestry, Portuondo, Madrid

Known for his abstract expressionist paintings, often in black paint, this is a rare example of a textile work by the artist, made even more remarkable by its softer brown and cream colour palette. This 1960 tapestry, two of an edition of seven, was produced by Ateliers Pinton, the tapestry and rug specialist founded in 1867 that has collaborated with many fine artists over the years.

Katie Stout ‘Slab’ vases in glazed ceramic, 2020, R & Company, New York

Brooklyn-based Katie Stout’s design remit is far-reaching, and includes marble, wood, glass and ceramics. The red thread is humour and irreverence, and every joyful piece has a function. These glazed ceramic vases combine her painterly approach with pragmatism.

Pierre Chareau fan-shaped table in pink mahogany, Galerie Vallois, Paris

A hungry art collector, Pierre Chareau would put artistic flair into even the most simple objects. With its articulated fan shape, this table becomes a cascading sculpture in its own right.

The Salon Art + Design is taking place 10 – 14 November 2022



Park Avenue Armory

643 Park Ave

New York, NY 10065

thesalonny.com (opens in new tab)