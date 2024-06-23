RH's new furniture collection is a striking portfolio of contemporary designs

(Image credit: Courtesy of RH Furniture)
RH have released its new RH Modern collection, featuring an eclectic range of iconic designs, and exclusive reissues, nodding to its expansive portfolio of visionary designers, working with leading names in design such as Patrick Norguet and Claudio Bellini.

The 2024 Modern collection also marks the start of new partnerships between designers across the globe, including Kar Durán and Miguel López, Emilie Ceriez, Pietro Franceschini, Filippo Piotti, and Julie Nell.

2024 RH Modern Collection

Boson

Boson chair by Partrick Norguet

(Image credit: Courtesy of RH Furniture)

From the iconic 'Boson' chair for Artifort by Partrick Norguet, whose work is part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, to newer designs such as 'Brioni' by Pietro Franceschini, RH's new furniture collection showcases a curated selection of pieces that boast bold geometry, curved lines, and unexpected silhouettes.

Harvey Probber

Cubo Raked by Harvey Probber

(Image credit: Courtesy of RH Furniture)

The 2024 RH Modern collection is the brand's most significant edition since its inception nearly a decade ago, and is a wholehearted tribute dedicated to 20th-century modernism. It further marks the new partnership with the estate of modern designer Harvery Probber, who was the pioneer for modular seating.

Trieste by Claudio Bellini

Trieste by Claudio Bellini

(Image credit: Courtesy of RH Furniture)

Milanese designer Claudio Bellini unveiled two new collections for RH, titled 'Bora', which nods to compound curvature centred around a wood-grain pattern, and 'Trieste', which offers a more refined style with ‘radius curves’ adding texture and dynamism to a space.

Brioni

Brioni by Pietro Franceschini

(Image credit: Courtesy of RH Furniture)

To accompany the collection RH have released its sourcebook, to aid in easy browsing, and an endless fountain of inspiration for a summer interior refresh. The book unites all the featured designers, and showcases more than 50 exclusive collections varying from lighting, décor and modern furnishings.

RH furniture

Noma by Line Svendsen

(Image credit: Courtesy RH)

Harvey Probber collection

Cubo Raked by Harvey Probber

(Image credit: Courtesy of RH Furniture)

RH furniture

Noma by Line Svendsen

(Image credit: Courtesy RH)

wooden table with asymmetrical legs by RH

Leon by Nicholas and Harrison Condos

(Image credit: Courtesy RH)

Bed in light wood by RH

Brioni by Pietro Franceschini

(Image credit: Courtesy RH)
