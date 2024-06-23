RH's new furniture collection is a striking portfolio of contemporary designs
RH’s 2024 RH Modern collection of furniture is a curated showcase of over 50 works by visionary designers
RH have released its new RH Modern collection, featuring an eclectic range of iconic designs, and exclusive reissues, nodding to its expansive portfolio of visionary designers, working with leading names in design such as Patrick Norguet and Claudio Bellini.
The 2024 Modern collection also marks the start of new partnerships between designers across the globe, including Kar Durán and Miguel López, Emilie Ceriez, Pietro Franceschini, Filippo Piotti, and Julie Nell.
2024 RH Modern Collection
From the iconic 'Boson' chair for Artifort by Partrick Norguet, whose work is part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, to newer designs such as 'Brioni' by Pietro Franceschini, RH's new furniture collection showcases a curated selection of pieces that boast bold geometry, curved lines, and unexpected silhouettes.
The 2024 RH Modern collection is the brand's most significant edition since its inception nearly a decade ago, and is a wholehearted tribute dedicated to 20th-century modernism. It further marks the new partnership with the estate of modern designer Harvery Probber, who was the pioneer for modular seating.
Milanese designer Claudio Bellini unveiled two new collections for RH, titled 'Bora', which nods to compound curvature centred around a wood-grain pattern, and 'Trieste', which offers a more refined style with ‘radius curves’ adding texture and dynamism to a space.
To accompany the collection RH have released its sourcebook, to aid in easy browsing, and an endless fountain of inspiration for a summer interior refresh. The book unites all the featured designers, and showcases more than 50 exclusive collections varying from lighting, décor and modern furnishings.
Browse the 2024 RH Modern Collection at rh.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
