Rabanne H&M collection brings 1970s disco vibes to the home
Launching 9 November 2023, Rabanne H&M collection features home accessories and furniture that encapsulate the late French designer Paco Rabanne’s spirit
The Rabanne H&M collection launches on 9 November 2023, featuring a sparkly fashion offering as well as a series of home accessories and furniture that encapsulate the late French designer Paco Rabanne’s spirit with a distinctive 1970s disco vibe.
Renowned for his futuristic use of plastic and metal in fashion, the designer set up his label in the 1960s, championing a 'space age' look that empowered women with a contemporary, boundless approach to creation.
Rabanne H&M collection launches on 9 November
The collection was designed in collaboration with Rabanne’s creative director, Julien Dossena, and marks the biggest home offering so far among H&M's designer collections, as well as Dossena's first foray into interior design. 'While this was my first experience designing homeware and objects, our founder Paco Rabanne designed some emblematic metallic furniture in the 1970s, so this interiors collection felt like an authentic extension for the house,' he says.
The collection is defined by Rabanne's signature metallic finish, and features objects and furniture that include vases, candleholders and goblets, monogrammed trays, a set of dice and a deck of playing cards.
A small stainless steel stool is among the collection's statement pieces, a simple interpretation of a functional design that is both contemporary and representative of Rabanne's visual history. Equally impressive is a metallic sequined curtain and a lamp featuring the same motif, two objects that replicate an iconic design from the house’s homeware archives.
'I wanted to embellish the lifestyle element of the ready-to-wear collection to incorporate home décor items that complemented the luxurious mood of enjoyment,' continues Dossena. 'The silver lamp, for instance, shimmers like the paillette party dresses, offering an innovative take on a Rabanne icon.'
'At H&M Homes, we are always looking [...] to showcase a world where fashion and interiors can meet,' concludes Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design & creative at H&M Home. 'Rabanne was the perfect collaborator, with Julien Dossena bringing his visionary approach to radical modernism to interiors for the first time. We’re excited to present a wide-ranging collection that builds on the heritage of the house but infuses it with contemporary relevance, as well as playful twists.'
Rabanne H&M HOME launches in selected stores and online on hm.com/home on 9 November 2023
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
