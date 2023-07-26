Ingenious Japanese home appliances to enhance domestic life
From cooking to cleaning, Japanese brand +-0 has you covered with a range of cleverly designed home appliances
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
+-0 (often referred to as Plusminuszero) is Japan’s go-to brand for minimalist home appliances. Established in 2003 and made famous worldwide by the many products designed by founder and former art director Naoto Fukasawa, who started the brand in a quest for minimalist home appliances that felt ‘just right,' the brand offers every domestic function, from cleaning to heating, in minimalist form.
Although many of the original Fukasawa designs are no longer available on the current catalogue, the brand keeps on innovating with household goods that blur the boundaries between domestic and tech.
Discover our pick of +-0 home appliances below.
Minimalist home appliances from +-0
Pop-up one-slice toaster
The one-slice toaster from 2007 is one of Fukasawa's original designs. 'Possibly the smallest pop-up toaster in the world', its design is sleek and it features a smooth white surface, the toaster conceived as an essential tool where the functional controls are intuitive and discreet.
Steamer
This clothes care essential comes in a palette that ranges from red and pink to yellow and blue with a freestanding design and an ergonomic handle. Heating up in less than 30 seconds, it is programmed to steam as well as neutralise odours and allergens from fabrics.
2-cup Coffee Maker
This compact coffee maker comes in black, beige and red, it is easy to use and comes equipped with a permanent filter (although it also supports traditional paper filters).
Aileron fan
Standing on a minimal round base, the fan's unobtrusive design conceals a clever approach with the use of ailerons attached to the blades to blow the air further, and a guard shaped to reduce noise. The fan is conceived to reduce electricity consumption and the head can be adjusted from 90 degrees upwards to 12 degrees downward.
Cordless cleaner
Ceramic fan heater
Also part of Fukasawa's original offering, the Ceramic Fan Heater (also available in a mini version) is a fitting example of Fukasawa's clever take on everyday objects. Compact and lightweight, the ceramic heater features smooth edges and a design that looks equally sleek and unassuming.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
The Serai Wing launches its minimalist architecture in Sharjah
The Serai Wing opens in Sharjah to a design by Dubai-based studio Anarchitect
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Summer games, from pétanque to pool floats, get a fashionable spin
From a luxurious pétanque set to pool floats and playing cards, summer games and toys from the world’s best-known fashion houses
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Gabriel Tan’s modular furniture for Herman Miller is designed for interaction
Gabriel Tan’s debut collection for Herman Miller features the ‘Luva’ sofa and ‘Cyclade’ coffee tables
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
The Conran Shop opens new ‘locally edited’ Tokyo concept store
New Conran Shop Tokyo concept store opens in Daikanyama as the retailer's first ‘locally edited’ store, sourcing and curating a unique range of design objects crafted across Asia
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
Noma Kyoto pops up with a design inspired by Japanese culture
The Noma Kyoto pop-up is open until 20 May 2023, hosted in the spaces of Kengo Kuma's Ace Hotel, and with interiors designed by Copenhagen's OEO Studio
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
The art of Kumihimo on display at Japan House London
Everything you need to know about Kumihimo: on display at Japan House London is an immersive and informative exhibition, on show until 11 June 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Karimoku Commons Kyoto offers an intimate, home-like experience
Karimoku Furniture Inc opens its first Karimoku Commons location in Kyoto, in a former wooden machiya townhouse that offers an intimate experience of the brand
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
World View: Letter from Japan
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with contributors around the world, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. In and around Tokyo, a city that has so far avoided the worst of the pandemic, design studios Rhizomatiks, Gen Suzuki, Akira Minagawa and Drill Design find that having to stay in comes with its own challenges, but unexpected upsides too, reports our Japan editor Jens H Jensen
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
Kazuyo Sejima: from light engineer to architectural heavy hitter
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Clay collective: Arita House opens in Amsterdam, displaying perfect porcelain
By Yoko Choy • Last updated
-
Tobeyaki blues: a new Shiro Ao pottery line, from Japan’s Shikoku island
By Jens Jensen • Last updated