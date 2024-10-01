British furniture brand Pinch celebrates 20 years of design excellence

Ever since it launched in 2004 in London, we’ve had a soft spot for Pinch. Founded by husband-and-wife team Russell Pinch and Oona Bannonthe, the design studio has quickly become known for its beautifully crafted pieces and pared-back, elegant style.

The duo’s commitment to timeless, high-quality design is apparent in all their projects, ranging from the ‘Nim Natural’ table, winner of a Wallpaper* Design Award in 2017 , and the ‘Elan’ armoire featured at the Wallpaper* Handmade exhibition in Milan in 2018 , to their first public-award piece for Panerai Challenger Trophy in 2022 .

(Image credit: James Merrell)

(Image credit: James Merrell)

‘We’ve featured Russell and Oona’s work since day one – we love their crisp and contemporary approach to traditional cabinetry,’ says Hugo McDonald, Wallpaper* Acting Global Design Director. ‘It's so impressive what they've built in that time, quietly and consistently.’

(Image credit: Rich Stapleton)

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Their latest creations are now on show at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery in Tribeca, until 8 October 2024. Perfectly embodying the studio’s philosophy, which is rooted in ‘simplicity, pure forms, and superior materiality’, the milestone collection includes both new furniture and lighting designs, each produced with the help of skilled artisans across the UK and Europe.

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

(Image credit: Rich Stapleton)

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

‘Launching our 20th-anniversary celebration in New York City is an exciting step for us,’ say the pair. ‘It’s a city we love, which has loved us back, and it’s a city that loves design and elevates space making as an important element of contented life and a key player in creative business. This pop-up not only allows us to showcase our latest designs but also provides an opportunity to connect more deeply with our American customers.’

(Image credit: James Merrell)

New lighting includes the ‘Faustine’ table light, with a plaster base and an abaca fibre and linen shade; the ‘Cari’ oval wall light, a sculptural piece cast from Jesmonite; and the ‘Lilio’ series, featuring moulded abaca fibre shades inspired by the shape of foxglove flowers.

(Image credit: James Merrell)

(Image credit: James Merrell)

The furniture pieces range from the scallop-fronted, fabric-wrapped ‘Ellery’ sideboard and elliptical ‘Landry’ coffee table, which combines a timber-framed oval glass top with a circular timber base, to the large ‘Onis’ dining table in oak or black walnut, and ‘Colton’ dining chair, a new take on Pinch’s ‘Avery’ chair with an upholstered leather seat.

All pieces are developed following a meticulous process, which includes sketches and rigorous prototyping (using hand-crafted miniature models rather than CAD), to ensure each piece is made to stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Rich Stapleton)

(Image credit: James Merrell)

(Image credit: Rich Stapleton)

The celebration will continue in Pinch’s hometown of London and its Pimlico boutique later this autumn. ‘We are celebrating our last 20 years with an energy and appetite for the next 20 and look forward to sharing that with our customers in New York and back home in London,’ say the designers – and of course we wish them many happy returns.

The Pinch pop-up is at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery, 57 Walker Street, 4th Floor, until 8 October 2024.

pinchdesign.com