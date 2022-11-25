Palace and Anglepoise team up for glow-in-the-dark desk lamp

Skate culture meets modern design classic in the new lighting collaboration between Palace Skateboards and Anglepoise. The London-based skate-wear brand has teamed up with British lighting design company Anglepoise for a new edition of the latter’s iconic ‘Type 75’ desk lamp.

Part of Palace’s 2022 Holiday Collection and released exclusively on the skateboard label’s website to UK and US customers from 25 November 2022, the new glow-in-the-dark lamp is defined by a matte white body with exposed aluminium fittings and the Palace logo discreetly printed in black on the round base.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Anglepoise and Palace Skateboards)

Anglepoise’s ‘Type 75’ table lamp was originally conceived by Sir Kenneth Grange, considered ‘The Godfather of British Modernism’. Mostly unchanged since it was first designed in the 1950s, its essential silhouette and practical form have made it one of the most successful desk lamps of modern times.

Palace and Anglepoise are, respectively, no strangers to collaborations. Over the years, the design of the Anglepoise ‘Type 75’ lamp has been handed over to creatives including Margaret Howell and Sir Paul Smith, while a series of Anglepoise x National Trust lamps nod to historical British buildings.

Meanwhile, Palace Skateboard has teamed up with brands and creatives such as Gucci, Rapha and Y3, among many more, on capsule collections and one-off launches.

While it stays faithful to the original design, this new limited edition of the ‘Type 75’ desk lamp features a glow-in-the-dark treatment. The Palace Skateboards design team was inspired by 1980s British rave culture, they say, creating a piece that they describe as ‘permanently lit’.

palaceskateboards.com (opens in new tab)

anglepoise.com (opens in new tab)