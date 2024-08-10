One to Watch: Somer – could furniture buy-back schemes be the future?
Somer, William Floyd-Maclean’s new modular wooden furniture brand, has a buy-back scheme to promote circularity in furniture manufacturing, and care in consumer behaviour
Somer is a fledgling low-carbon furniture system founded by British joiner and timber manufacturer William Floyd-Maclean. Launching in September 2024, the project is born from years of Floyd-Maclean’s woodwork experience with esteemed collaborators including Hayatsu architects, Tuckey Design Studio and the Royal Academy. He has distilled a succinct design philosophy based on three simple tenets: aesthetics, sustainability and accessibility.
Discover the innerworkings of Somer
Somer is an elegant solution that speaks to each of these creative needs. It is a modular system, comprised only of timber components using local wood. Using commercially accessible materials helps to keep costs and prices relatively low. The component parts assemble into a series of freestanding cabinets, with a range of natural oils, stains, or painted finishing options.
Such is the system design that cabinets are widely adaptable, with a variety of configurations and uses, allowing furniture to be shaped according to the living space and allowing buyers to keep their favourite pieces when moving home, upscaling or downsizing. Timber joints and joining mechanisms mean the pieces don't deteriorate with assembly and disassembly, as tends to be the case with too much self-assembly furniture.
So far so sensible, but the more intriguing part of the project is Somer’s ambitious buy-back scheme. Floyd-Maclean describes the modular system as rooted in reuse, and therefore saving furniture from being scrapped. By offering the opportunity for customers to sell their used components back to Somer, providing they are still in workable condition, the scheme hopes to start a circular economy of timber parts to cut waste, setting a bold example for future furniture manufacturing.
For Floyd-Maclean, being a designer is about shaping consumer behaviour and leaving a lasting impact beyond the immediacy of how his products are used. Somer was founded on thinking long-term, increasing the lifespan of furniture by incorporating a philosophy of reuse into its design from the ground up. Instead of feeding the landfills of throwaway culture, the system wants to encourage buyers to care for each of its parts.
The carbon neutrality of timber relies on its products being shared beyond the lifespan of a single owner, much like Somer’s own reusable modules, nurturing interconnectivity between consumers, designers, and the biosphere at large. As Floyd-Maclean puts it: 'Designers have a responsibility to shape the future of how we can consume things… to shape the future in that sense, and it’s extremely important.'
somerfurniture.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jasper Spires is a contributor to Wallpaper*, writing features exploring modern art and design practices. Having worked for FAD Magazine and a number of leading publications in contemporary culture, he has covered the arts in London and Paris, and regularly interviews curators and creators across Europe. He has also written features on fashion and poetry.
-
First look: Ini Archibong explores 2D design with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg for new canned gin drink
‘I had to make sure that the packaging looks like it deserves to be in their hands’: Ini Archibong tells us what it was like working with music giants Dre Dre and Snoop Dogg on their new canned ‘Gin & Juice'
By Tianna Williams Published
-
’What is the life of a woman?’: Nadège Vanhée on a decade of womenswear at Hermès
For the past ten years, Nadège Vanhée, head of womenswear at Hermès, has steered the French maison on a quietly rebellious path, exploring notions of contemplation, liberation and sensuality. Speaking to fashion features editor Jack Moss, she unpacks her evolution
By Jack Moss Published
-
A wellbeing temple and ocean-side apartments: Scorpios brings its downtempo scene to the Turkish Riviera
Beach club Scorpios opens its new Bodrum outpost, including the brand’s first accommodation offering, with Mexican-Mediterranean interiors
By Tianna Williams Published
-
One to Watch: Common Design reignites traditional furniture-making
Get to know Common Design, the London-based studio making characterful furniture with a playful spin on tradition, a worthy focus of Wallpaper’s One-to-Watch series
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Inside London’s new M.II store: earthy interiors offering a glimpse of ‘the darker side of Mouki Mou’
M.II is a new London addition to Maria Lemos’ portfolio of boutiques, with interiors by Williams Russel that feature luxurious detailing cast in a moody haze
By Tianna Williams Published
-
RH takes over historical Aynho Park, UK
Aynho Park becomes American furniture brand RH’s first destination outside the US, a new venture that merges architectural history and hospitality
By Henrietta Thompson Published
-
Chatsworth House design exhibition explores contemporary design themes in an eclectic setting
‘Mirror Mirror: Reflections on Design at Chatsworth House’ (18 March – 1 October 2023) offers a novel point of view on the house's interiors and contemporary design, through a series of works by some of today’s most celebrated designers
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Brexit and the design industry: ‘It’s hampering creativity’
Three years after Brexit, we asked designers, design entrepreneurs and representatives of British design organisations how the withdrawal from the European Union has affected the design industry
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
PAD London celebrates the past and present of collectible design
PAD London (until 16 October 2022) returns for a new edition presenting historical and collectible design
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Carpenters Workshop Gallery opens in Ladbroke Hall
The new west London location includes gallery space as well as a restaurant, a hidden garden and events spaces, and makes its debut with displays of works by David Adjaye and Jose Zanine Caldas
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Made in London dives into the city’s rich collection of 21st-century factories
Made in London is a photographic journey through the capital’s surprisingly rich and diverse manufacturing scene, capturing everything from aircraft interiors to cardboard boxes, and everything in between
By Jonathan Bell Last updated