Molteni&C auction supports Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Molteni&C announced an auction in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). For the occasion, the Italian furniture company has created a special edition of the ‘Porta Volta’ armchairs by Herzog & de Meuron, in a distinctive pink hue. The auction will be active on liveauctioneers.com until 31 October 2023, with 100 per cent of the proceeds being donated to BCRF.

(Image credit: Courtesy Molteni&C)

'The “Porta Volta” chair by Herzog & de Meuron marks a new chapter of collaboration between Molteni&C and the renowned international architectural firm, long-term partners of the Molteni Group,' reads a note from the company. The chair's design is defined by a solid wood frame, with a curved back whose enveloping forms stretch into armrests for added comfort.

Launched at Salone del Mobile 2023, the ‘Porta Volta’ armchair is connected to Herzog & de Meuron's Fondazione Feltrinelli at 327 Porta Volta, Milan, a location that also houses the Molteni Group's Unifor showroom in the city, whose interiors were designed by the Swiss architects.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation was founded by Evelyn H Lauder in 1993, and today it is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. The foundation operates by investing in scientific research to examine all aspects of the disease, fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations between the best minds in science. 'BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer.'

To learn more about the Breast Cancer Research foundation, visit BCRF.org

Bid for the ‘Porta Volta’ armchairs via liveauctioneers.com