At Berlin's storied AM Tacheles, three renowned design studios create interiors inspired by Herzog & de Meuron's architecture
Under the creative direction of designer Garth Roberts, the Berlin multi-functional hub is interpreted through interior design
In one of Berlin’s most storied urban residences, AM Tacheles, creative director Garth Roberts has unveiled a new interiors project which he explains is ‘to explore the diverse aesthetic and emotional potential of domestic life, shaped by the iconic architecture of these living spaces’.
Through a series of vignettes titled 'Rooms of AM Tacheles’ (ROA), Roberts worked with three design studios – Fernando Laposse, Mexico City; Lotto Studio, Berlin, and Studioutte, Milan – to design interiors concepts which aim to highlight the contemporary living space within Herzog & de Meuron’s cosmopolitan architecture.
Each studio took up residency in a room in AM Tacheles, and drew on one aspect of the development to interpret through their work.
Rooms of AM Tacheles 'Vignettes' project
Rather than displaying fully furnished interiors, for each 'vignette' Roberts embraced the unfinished and the exaggerated with a focus on using unusual materials and forms to create a visually tactile experience.
Studioutte referenced Brutalism in their interpretation. Utilising the expansive room heights and exposed concrete of the Herzog & de Meuron building they softened the space with dramatic black curtains which cascaded over three metres.
For Fernando Laposse, the playfully pink nature of Brandlhuber+Muck Petzet‘s building attracted his eye. Referencing the entrance of natural pink stone and its groovy mirrored ceiling, Laposse’s interior interpretation included challenging more traditional habits and dived into the origins behind materials, sustainability and culture.
In Grüntuch Ernst Architects’ building Lotto Studio had a more minimalist approach. The building, although the smallest, is well lit and spacious. Matching the building’s floor-to-ceiling window frames, the Berlin design studio created custom aluminium furniture which crafts an indoor-outdoor narrative.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Roberts’ ‘Vignettes’ project is a realisation of intricate and unusual contemporary design and encourages playful thinking, ‘This project is aspirational.' said Roberts of the work. 'It not only presents creative interiors, it sparks the imagination and inspires its audiences.'
Built in 1908, Tacheles, as it was then known, fell into disrepair after the World War II but saw new life in the 90s' as Berlin's biggest squat, a countercultural hub where artists could work and live. In recent years, it was completely redeveloped by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, transforming the once derelict space into a new multi-purpose hub for offices, high-end apartments, retail stores, and a photography museum. Roberts was tasked with designing the interior spaces of the development – combining elegance with practicality while respecting architectural integrity.
garthglobal.com
fernandolaposse.com
lotto.studio
studioutte.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Step inside Printemps New York, an enchanting new store
Thanks to designer Laura Gonzalez, this new retail mecca blooms colour, atmosphere and narrative
By Anna Fixsen Published
-
Celia Paul's colony of ghostly apparitions haunts Victoria Miro
Eerie and elegiac new London exhibition ‘Celia Paul: Colony of Ghosts’ is on show at Victoria Miro until 17 April
By Hannah Hutchings-Georgiou Published
-
Brutalist bathrooms that bare all
Brutalist bathrooms: from cooling concrete flooring to volcanic stone basins, dip into the stripped-back aesthetic with these inspiring examples from around the world
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Molteni&C auction supports Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Molteni&C announces an auction in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, offering a new edition of Herzog & de Meuron’s ‘Porta Volta’ armchair
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
World View: Letter from Germany
Our World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with our international contributors, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. In Berlin, designers have embraced the slower pace of life and developed a stronger appreciation for community and environment, writes Emily McDermott MORE FROM WALLPAPER* WORLD VIEW
By Emily McDermott Last updated