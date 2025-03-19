In one of Berlin’s most storied urban residences, AM Tacheles, creative director Garth Roberts has unveiled a new interiors project which he explains is ‘to explore the diverse aesthetic and emotional potential of domestic life, shaped by the iconic architecture of these living spaces’.

Through a series of vignettes titled 'Rooms of AM Tacheles’ (ROA), Roberts worked with three design studios – Fernando Laposse, Mexico City; Lotto Studio, Berlin, and Studioutte, Milan – to design interiors concepts which aim to highlight the contemporary living space within Herzog & de Meuron’s cosmopolitan architecture.

Each studio took up residency in a room in AM Tacheles, and drew on one aspect of the development to interpret through their work.

Rooms of AM Tacheles 'Vignettes' project

studioutte referenced Brutalism in their interpretation. (Image credit: Robert Rieger)

Rather than displaying fully furnished interiors, for each 'vignette' Roberts embraced the unfinished and the exaggerated with a focus on using unusual materials and forms to create a visually tactile experience.

Fernando Laposse interior in Brandlhuber+Muck Petzet‘s building (Image credit: Robert Rieger)

Studioutte referenced Brutalism in their interpretation. Utilising the expansive room heights and exposed concrete of the Herzog & de Meuron building they softened the space with dramatic black curtains which cascaded over three metres.

For Fernando Laposse, the playfully pink nature of Brandlhuber+Muck Petzet‘s building attracted his eye. Referencing the entrance of natural pink stone and its groovy mirrored ceiling, Laposse’s interior interpretation included challenging more traditional habits and dived into the origins behind materials, sustainability and culture.

In Grüntuch Ernst Architects’ building Lotto Studio had a more minimalist approach (Image credit: Robert Rieger)

In Grüntuch Ernst Architects’ building Lotto Studio had a more minimalist approach. The building, although the smallest, is well lit and spacious. Matching the building’s floor-to-ceiling window frames, the Berlin design studio created custom aluminium furniture which crafts an indoor-outdoor narrative.

Roberts’ ‘Vignettes’ project is a realisation of intricate and unusual contemporary design and encourages playful thinking, ‘This project is aspirational.' said Roberts of the work. 'It not only presents creative interiors, it sparks the imagination and inspires its audiences.'

Built in 1908, Tacheles, as it was then known, fell into disrepair after the World War II but saw new life in the 90s' as Berlin's biggest squat, a countercultural hub where artists could work and live. In recent years, it was completely redeveloped by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, transforming the once derelict space into a new multi-purpose hub for offices, high-end apartments, retail stores, and a photography museum. Roberts was tasked with designing the interior spaces of the development – combining elegance with practicality while respecting architectural integrity.

(Image credit: Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

